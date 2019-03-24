Rob Gronkowski net worth: What is Gronk worth after retiring from New England Patriots?

24th March 2019 8:47 PM ET

Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL today and that ended the career of one of the best tight ends of his era. But, at retirement, what is Gronk’s net worth?

The answer is complicated and reports of that net worth are likely off by quite a bit.

Rob Gronkowski net worth

When it comes to the Rob Gronkowski net worth. Celebrity Net Worth lists it at $40 million. The Richest lists it at $24 million. The first number is closer to the truth, for one big reason.

In his 2015 memoir It’s Good to Be Gronk, Rob Gronkowski said that he has never touched a penny of the money he made from his NFL contract or signing bonus and only spends money made by marketing and endorsements.

So, what were Gronkowski’s contract details?

Rob Gronkowski walks away from the #NFL having earned $53M+ in 9 seasons. He leaves behind $2M of dead cap to the Patriots, clearing $9.8M of space. https://t.co/EwJl2RP6Yj — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 24, 2019

Rob Gronkowski made more than $53 million over nine seasons. Here are his contracts.

2010 rookie deal – 4 years, $4.44 million

2012 restructuring – 6 years, $54 million

When Rob Gronkowski retired, he still had a year on his deal and it cleared $9.85 million of contract space from the New England Patriots salary cap.

Rob Gronkowski endorsement deals

While Rob Gronkowski only spent money made from endorsements and marketing, he surely didn’t spend all that money and likely has some of that left over.

The Rob Gronkowski net worth is well over the $53 million he made from the NFL.

This is because he had endorsement deals with Monster Beverage’s Monster Energy and Dunkin’ Brands Dunkin’ Donuts. He also had endorsement deals with Oberto beef jerky, Bodyarmor SuperDrink and was the cover athlete for Madden NFL 17.