Rob Gronkowski comeback rumors: Big news coming Sunday night when Patriots face Steelers in 2019 NFL season opener

Is Rob Gronkowski planning an NFL comeback? It may not be as far-fetched as first thought. Fans who are hoping for just that may get some updated news on a possible Gronk return on Sunday night.

Brown, then Gronk?

On the heels of making major NFL news with the Antonio Brown signing, speculation is growing about the possible return of fan-favorite Rob Gronkowski.

The rumors are heating up after the former Patriots tight end was recorded catching passes with some of the Patriots during a return visit to Gillette Stadium on Saturday night.

Well, that is half the reason. The caption underneath is the real reason.

The caption of the video posted by former Patriots star Willie McGinest read in part: “news will drop tomorrow night!”

“Major comebacks happening in foxboro stay tuned news will drop tomorrow night!!!!!” McGinest wrote. What that means is anyone’s guess.

In the video, Gronkowski, along with Martellus Bennett, is seen catching passes from retired quarterback Drew Bledsoe.

Odds favor a Gronk return

Nowadays you can wager on all things NFL. Even a Rob Gronkowski return? Yep, you can bet on that! The odds of no return for Gronk were at -1500 just a month ago with the yes return odds at +750. Those odds have changed quite a bit. Now at +500 on a return, maybe insiders know something the public doesn’t?

Gronk return? Odds still favor no, but they are creeping closer to yes! pic.twitter.com/imV9euzQz9 — Sports Odds Daily (@Sportsoddsdaily) September 8, 2019

One thing is clear, if and when Gronk attempts a comeback, it will be when he is ready, physically and mentally.

“I’m just in the first stage right now,” Gronkowski said on Tuesday. “When that time comes down in the future, if I have the desire to play football again, if I feel passionate about football again, if I’m feeling I need to be out there on the field, I will go back to football.”

Is that time now? Fans will find out just what this big “news” is Sunday when the Patriots are scheduled to open their season against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will air nationally on NBC.