Redskins head coach search: Marvin Lewis, Ron Rivera, Urban Meyer top contenders for coaching job

The Washington Redskins season will finally come to an end this weekend when they face the Dallas Cowboys. While the game means a lot to Dallas, it doesn’t mean much to the Redskins.

Bill Callahan will coach the game for the Redskins, but the odds of him becoming the new man in charge in DC are slim.

Whoever takes over the job as the Redskins next head coach will have his work cut out for him, however, a few names are starting to rise to the forefront with the latest being Marvin Lewis.

Marvin Lewis to return?

Marvin Lewis spent so much time in Cincinnati that it is hard to picture him anywhere else.

The former Bengals head coach is now an assistant at Arizona State University, but his jump back to the NFL may be close.

NBC Sports Washington is indicating that Marvin Lewis could be a top candidate to take over the Redskins in 2020.

Lewis has worked in DC before. The longtime head coach has had previous coaching experience with the Redskins as a defensive coordinator in 2002.

To make this even more of a possibility, Lewis is said to have a solid relationship with Washington owner Dan Snyder. Something like that can only help Lewis’ odds of claiming the job if it is offered to him next year.

Rivera, Meyer also on Redskins wishlist?

While Lewis’s name has now been rumored to be on Dan Snyder’s shortlist, how about former Panthers coach Ron Rivera?

Multiple sources have told me that Marvin Lewis is a very real contender for the Redskins head coaching job. He’s not the only one, but the interest is there. https://t.co/IvtBremE8E — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 28, 2019

Rivera, along with former Ohio State head coach and current analyst at FOX, Urban Meyer, have both been rumored to be a strong possibility to lead the Redskins next season.

Rivera will be highly sought after this offseason — that is a guarantee.

Rivera is a two time Coach of the Year Award winner during his nine years in Carolina and he finished with a record of 76-63-1 during that span.

While Urban Meyer has no NFL experience, it is believed that he has what it takes to coach in the NFL. Meyer had great success at Ohio State as he built them into one of the best programs in all of college football.