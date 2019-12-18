Ravens Pro Bowlers revealed: Lamar Jackson among 12 Baltimore players selected for 2020 Pro Bowl

The 2020 Pro Bowl selections have been announced and the Baltimore Ravens feature a league-best 12 players on the squad. That includes NFL MVP candidate Lamar Jackson, who is the first Baltimore quarterback selected in 23 years. The team ties a league record, as they continue their push toward another Super Bowl.

Jackson, Ingram among Ravens Pro Bowlers

The Baltimore Ravens’ offense had seven players named to the 2020 Pro Bowl. Jackson will be joined by running back Mark Ingram, tight end Mark Andrews, and fullback Patrick Ricard. Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and guard Marshal Yanda also were named to the team.

Jackson’s selection makes him the first Ravens quarterback on a Pro Bowl team since 1996. Back then they were guided by Vinny Testaverde.

It’s the first career selection for Jackson as he continues an impressive season which is likely to include the MVP award. Just last week, Jackson broke Michael Vick’s record for most rushing yards in a season by a quarterback.

He also received the most fan votes of any player on this year’s Pro Bowl ballots. According to ESPN, Jackson received a total of 704,699 votes. That was 165,000 more than any other player received.

Andrews, Stanley, and Ricard also get their first Pro Bowl nods in 2020. Mark Ingram will get his third career selection.

Meanwhile, for Marshal Yanda, it will mark his eighth selection during a career that started back in 2007.

Ravens’ special teams and defensive players

The Ravens’ defense and special teams players didn’t go unnoticed for the upcoming Pro Bowl spots. Safety Earl Thomas was selected for his seventh time. Cornerback Marcus Peters received his third selection and Marlon Humphrey gets his first.

Offensive linebacker Matthew Judon, long snapper Morgan Cox, and kicker Justin Tucker are also part of the 2020 roster.

Your Ravens headed to the #ProBowl‼️ Our 12 players ties the most ever for one team when the rosters are first announced‼️ pic.twitter.com/tyZhiiY7ow — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 18, 2019

“I was overjoyed when I heard the news,” Judon said per ESPN. “It was probably one of the most exciting moments of my career so far. We work so hard in this game — everybody on our team has — and it’s just so rewarding.”

In all, the 12 Ravens Pro Bowlers sets a new mark for their franchise, as the most they’ve ever sent is eight. It also ties a record for most players on the “initial roster” with the 1973 Miami Dolphins. The 2007 Dallas Cowboys had 13 players overall, though.

The Pro Bowl is scheduled to take place on January 26 in Orlando at 3/2c. Depending on how successful the Ravens are in terms of their pursuit of a Super Bowl appearance, those 12 players may or may not be able to attend.

See the complete list of Pro Bowl players at the NFL website.