Quandre Diggs trade: Detroit Lions trade of defensive captain sparks Twitter reactions from Lions players, fans

The Detroit Lions traded starting cornerback Quandre Diggs on Tuesday, and many players and fans alike are not too thrilled with the move. In fact, this trade has most fans questioning the whole organization, once again, as sports radio is lighting up like a Christmas tree with furious fans.

When you realize the Lions have traded Quandre Diggs: pic.twitter.com/yARnjV6FRj — Detroit Lions Memes (@LionsMemes) October 22, 2019

Diggs Seattle bound

Quandre Diggs is young, talented, and plays a better than the average defensive back in the NFL. So why in the world would the Detroit Lions trade him to a rival NFC team?

That is a question that many fans want an answer to. While the Seahawks will land one of the Lions’ top defensive players, Detroit is only getting a fifth-round draft pick in return for the former Texas Longhorns stand out — and that isn’t sitting well with many folks in Motown.

Twitter reactions

Many Detroit Lions players and fans are doing what millions of us do when we are frustrated — running to Twitter to vent our frustration!

Several Lions players wasted no time showing their displeasure for this move; including Lions Pro Bowl star Darius Slay.

This one hit me bra😢 https://t.co/coKjDwUrTq — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) October 22, 2019

Slay, who has been playing side by side with Diggs for the last five seasons, is not happy with the move, and he has no problem expressing it on social media.

“This one hit me bra” was all Saly could muster up after hearing of the deal.

Lions return specialist Jamal Agnew only had one word, yet it seemed to be enough for the situation.

Nooooooooooooooooo — Mal (@jamalagnew) October 22, 2019

Last, but far from least, the big man up front, Damon “Snacks” Harrison’s reaction was just like Agnew’s — short and to the point. “Wowwwwwwwww no way” is all Snacks could say about this deal.

Wowwwwwwwww no way — Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) October 22, 2019

While this deal has Lions fans in disbelief, maybe there is a silver lining. Obviously the coaching staff must see something in up and comers like third-round pick Will Harris and Tracy Walker.

Diggs, who is just 26, recorded 78 tackles and three interceptions last season. He was also a Pro Bowl alternate for the NFC.