Philip Rivers moves family to Florida: Tom Brady, Eli Manning possible replacements as Chargers quarterback?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Philip Rivers is moving to the east coast. While that may not sound like earth-shattering news, it very well could mark the changing of the guard in Los Angeles.

Philip Rivers home

Rivers, who is very open about his faith and family, often talks about the importance of spending time with his wife and his nine children.

Pro Football Talk indicates that when the Chargers moved from San Diego to Los Angeles, Rivers and his family stayed in San Diego.

At that time, Rivers made the long commute from San Diego to the team facility each day. Why? Because he thought it was important for his kids to stay in one place where they were already settled.

So what does it mean when the longtime Chargers QB moves 3,000 miles from his employer?

Most likely, it means that he has played his last game as a San Diego/Los Angeles Charger. Rivers indicated that he and the family left San Diego for Florida to be closer to where they grew up in Decatur, Alabama.

“What this means football wise is to be determined but it was time for us to move back closer to home,” Rivers said.

Brady, Manning heading to Chargers?

This offseason is going to be one of many changes in terms of quarterbacks. The New York Giants and Eli Manning are parting ways, and no one knows what is happening between Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Brady, like Rivers, will officially become a free agent this spring. Reports indicate that Brady, again like Rivers, has recently moved and seemingly has no intention of returning to the Patriots.

Manning has come out and said that he would love to play in 2020. However, he won’t be a backup.

The two-time Super Bowl champion recently indicated that if a team worked him out with a chance to be the starter, he would give it some serious thought.

If not, Manning has said he would be hanging up the cleats.

Wouldn’t it be ironic if Manning played his final season for the Chargers — the team he told not to draft him back in 2004?