Philip Rivers joining Indianapolis Colts on a one-year deal

The biggest move on the second day of NFL free agency saw Philip Rivers leave the only team he has ever played for to join the Indianapolis Colts.

This comes the same year that Eli Manning, a quarterback that Rivers will always remain connected with, retired from the NFL.

Philip Rivers to Colts

ESPN reported that Philip Rivers has reportedly agreed to a one-year, $25 million deal, all guaranteed, to become the starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts.

This comes just over a year since the Colts’ franchise quarterback, Andrew Luck, announced his retirement at the age of 29.

Rivers, 38, has played for the Los Angeles Chargers since his entry into the NFL in 2004.

In the 2004 NFL Draft, the Chargers drafted Eli Manning, but Manning said he refused to play for them. As a result, the New York Giants drafted Philip Rivers and the two teams traded quarterbacks.

It worked out well for the Giants, who won two Super Bowls with Eli Manning. Both times, Manning won the Super Bowl MVP.

While Rivers never led the Chargers to the Super Bowl, he was successful in his role. He was an eight-time Pro Bowl player over his 16 years in the NFL.

Through his years with the Chargers, Rivers ranks sixth overall in passing yards (59,271), sixth in touchdown passes (397), and 10th in career passer rating (95.1).

He led the Chargers to the postseason six times, most recently in 2018.

Philip Rivers future

Philip Rivers joins the Indianapolis Colts, a team that has had some of the best quarterbacks in the NFL playing for them.

Andrew Luck played for seven seasons, although he missed 2017 due to injuries. Under his leadership, the Colts had four double-digit win seasons, including going 10-6 in his last season before his retirement.

Luck replaced Peyton Manning, one of the best quarterbacks of all-time. Manning led the Colts to one Super Bowl victory, where he won the Super Bowl MVP.

Manning ranks third all-time for passing yards (71,940), third for passing touchdowns (539), and ninth in passer rating (95.9).

The Colts replaced Luck with former New England Patriots backup Jacoby Brissett, but he didn’t live up to the expectations. In 2019, Brissett threw for 2,942 yards with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions.

On the other hand, Rivers threw for 4,615 yards and 23 touchdowns, although he also tossed 20 interceptions.

The Chargers finished the season with a 5-11 record and that partially led to the two sides deciding to move in different directions. The Colts also missed the playoffs with a 7-9 record and have to hope Rivers has more in the tank in 2020.

This is just the latest move as the NFL free agency period begins, including Stefon Diggs moving to the Buffalo Bills, DeAndre Hopkins heading to the Arizona Cardinals, and the Dallas Cowboys re-signing Amari Cooper.