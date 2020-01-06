Philadelphia Eagles fans start petitions to have Jadeveon Clowney suspended, fined

Philadelphia Eagles fans were pretty upset about losing to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL playoffs, and a number of them started up petitions to have Jadeveon Clowney suspended and fined by the league.

These Eagles fans are reacting to a hit that Clowney made on quarterback Carson Wentz early in the game. It caused Wentz to go to the ground hard, and he ended up missing most of the rest of the night with a head injury.

The debate started from there about whether or not the Clowney hit on Wentz was clean. The officials didn’t see anything wrong with it at the time.

After the game, ESPN reported that “Referee Shawn Smith told a designated pool reporter after the game that the helmet-to-helmet contact on the play was incidental.”

The Carson Wentz head injury happened on this hit by Jadeveon Clowney pic.twitter.com/08VrYddOTV — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 5, 2020

If the NFL supports the conclusion of the officials, then there isn’t going to be a suspension or fine coming from the league. That news won’t appease some Eagles fans, many of whom are already signing online petitions.

One internet user going by the name Daniel Young posted a petition that reads as follows:

“Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks on 11/05/20. Jadeveon Clowney hits Eagles Quarterback Carson Wentz helmet – to – helmet. No penalty, no issue. Just the Philadelphia franchise out for the rest of the game. It was a dirty hit. He should be fined and suspended from the league. The worst part is that the refs allowed this to happen. This is a disgrace!”

There was another petition with someone going by the name Chris Matteo. His wasn’t quite as well-executed as the one by Daniel Young, and it is shared below in an unedited form. It reads as follows:

“The Philadelphia Eagles where cheated out of a Fair game when jadeveon clowney Hit Qb Carson Wentz in the back of the head with a very dirty and very illegal hit.He intentionally tried to hurt Wentz to knock him out of the game,knowing very well with Wentz out,The Eagles chances of winning go down severely.The Eagles had to turn to there backup qb who had not played a down all season.Injuries do happen in the NFL, but stuff like this should not be tolerated EVER!”

The petition by Daniel Young had 338 signatures, and 17 people signed the petition from Chris Matteo at the time of this article’s publication.

They weren’t the only ones, as a third petition has now been set up by someone calling themselves Dylan Staniszewski. So far, 33 people have signed the petition titled, “Suspend Jadeveon Clowney for his dirty hit on Carson Wentz.” He had a lot to say:

“Jadeveon Clowney, a defensive player for the Seattle Seahawks, took a cheap, dirty shot at Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz’s head, knocking him out of the game with a concussion. This atrocious hit went uncalled and unflagged. As can be clearly seen in any video showing the hit, Clowney clearly lowered his helmet to initiate contact with the back of Wentz’s head.”

The Seattle Seahawks ended up beating the Philadelphia Eagles 17-9 to advance in the NFL playoffs. They now move on to play the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round.

As for the Eagles, the difficult end to the season means it’s time to start retooling for next season, but many fans aren’t ready to move on yet.

There is a lot of outcry on social media, as well as in the comment sections of petitions, where Eagles fans show their frustration.

Will the outcry lead to action from the NFL? We will all have to find out together because this seems like a topic that will make it on all the sports talk shows during the week.