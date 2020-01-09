Paul Rudd Chiefs video: Ant-Man star campaigns for Dustin Colquitt to win NFL Award

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Dustin Colquitt is campaigning for an important award, with a little help from his friends. That includes his team’s star quarterback and the star of Ant-Man, Paul Rudd.

The Paul Rudd Chiefs’ video appearance is gaining attention, which could be a great thing for Colquitt’s cause.

Colquitt’s campaign for NFL Award features Mahomes, Rudd

In a video shared on Thursday, Colquitt urged Kansas City Chiefs fans to help him out with a vote to win the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. It’s not just a self-serving request either, but one where Colquitt mentions it’s for his nationwide charity called Team Smile.

The charity helps underserved children receive free dental care with the help of professional and sports teams, according to their Twitter profile.

Giving an assist in the video is Chiefs starting quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes. He gives his pitch for why the Chiefs punter deserves to win before throwing a pass.

Colquitt catches it and gives his reasons, as well as details for how to vote before kicking the ball away.

That’s when Paul Rudd appears in the Chiefs video. Rudd, who is known to be a Chiefs fan, catches the kick and mentions it came to him all the way in New York. From there, Rudd urges fans to cast votes for Dustin Colquitt.

Colquitt has been in the league since 2005 and has only been a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. As a punter, he’s averaged 44.8 yards per punt with a total of 1,124 punts for 50,393 yards for his career. In 2007, he kicked a career-long punt of 81 yards for the team.

Colquitt’s volunteer work and charitable efforts

One of Colquitt’s off-the-field contributions includes his “Punting for Smiles” campaign to donate $500 from every punt he kicked within the 20-yard line to Team Smile.

Last year, Team Smile reported that the Chiefs Punter personally donates approximately $20,000 per year to the cause and also is on the Board of Directors.

Additionally, Dustin and his family endowed a First Family of Fourth Down Scholarship Fun for the University of Tennessee. Colquitt also serves as a mentor through his church, Athletes in Action, and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Add in his visits to schools to encourage students to stay active and eat healthily, and it is clear how much he does.

Fans can vote for the Chiefs’ Dustin Colquitt on Twitter by tweeting it out with the hashtag “#WPMOYChallenge” along with the name Colquitt.

What is the NFL WPMOY Award?

The NFL Man of the Year Award dates back to 1970 when the legendary Johnny Unitas won it first. Over the years, it was renamed to honor the late Walter Payton, a previous recipient in 1977.

Each of the 32 teams in the NFL has a nominee for the award, but only one player wins it. The award recognizes a player’s excellence on the field as well as their volunteer and charity work.

Amongst the group of award winners are well-known stars, including Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, Jerome Bettis, Roger Staubach, and J.J. Watt. In 2018, Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long was given the award.

Colquitt is a two-time nominee, nominated for his team last year as well as in 2009. He’s now hoping to win the award for the first time in his career.

Having a Marvel superhero and NFL MVP in his corner certainly won’t hurt his chances of finally getting recognized.