Patriots update: Josh Gordon, Michael Bennett injury status ahead of Redskins game

The New England Patriots put wide receiver Josh Gordon on the team’s injury report earlier this week. Now that the weekend is upon us, Gordon has apparently made a quick recovery from his latest medical issue.

Gordon, Bennett ready

New England surrounded quarterback Tom Brady with a lot of weapons this season, however, the injury bug has caused an issue for the offense early on.

The Patriots received some good news on Friday, as Josh Gordon was removed from the team’s injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins.

Gordon, who is battling a knee issue, was limited in the teams’ practices on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, Gordon went all out as he was a full participant during New England’s final preparation for Sunday’s game.

This is great news, especially for the Patriots as the status of wide receiver Julian Edelman is still unknown.

Gordon has become a bigger part of the Patriots offense this season as he has hauled in 14 receptions for 221 yards and a touchdown.

Defensive end Michael Bennett also was removed from the injury report after having a positive week of practice and looking like he is back at full strength.

Five Patriots questionable

Edelman isn’t the only big name on the questionable report for New England this week.

Four other top players have made the questionable list including linebacker Dont’a Hightower (shoulder), running back Rex Burkhead (foot), safety Patrick Chung (heel), and safety Nate Ebner (groin).

While the Patriots are 4-0 on the season, they haven’t looked very New England like at times in 2019.

It could be that everyone is overreacting because fans are so used to seeing them dominating games and running away with the AFC East by Week 6 each season.

Nevertheless, they are 4-0 and should move to 5-0 against the punchless Redskins this week.