Patriots Super Bowl odds: Will Antonio Brown play for New England in Week 1?

The rich just got richer. After a wild and bizarre weekend between the Oakland Raiders management, head coach Jon Gruden, and Antonio Brown, somehow, someway, Brown has landed with the New England Patriots!

Brown gives Patriots Super Bowl boost

It is official. Just hours after being released by the Oakland Raiders, wide receiver Antonio Brown has signed with the New England Patriots. This all happened Saturday, hours after he was cut by the Oakland Raiders and before ever playing a game for the team.

FOX News reports that Brown wasted no time putting on a Patriots uniform – via photoshop that is. The flamboyant wideout posted a photoshopped image on social media of himself in a Patriots jersey with the hashtags #godsplan and #rewritestory.

While Brown has proven to be a great player, he seems to be burning bridges everywhere he has played.

The Steelers traded Brown to Oakland, and now he has been released from the Raiders before he could complete his first training camp with the team.

Will Brown stay with New England? One thing is for sure, Bill Belichick doesn’t play games. If Brown, like many stars before him, gets unruly, the Patriots won’t waste any time parting ways with Brown.

Super Bowl favorites

Signing Antonio Brown has already had an impact on the 2020 Super Bowl odds. The New England Patriots have jumped from 6-1 to 4-1 odds, putting them ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs as the new overall favorites to win the big game in February.

If the Pats do reach the Super Bowl, they will have to do it without Bown’s services in Game 1 of the season. As fate would have it, New England will host Brown’s former team on Sunday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, there won’t be any on-the-field drama.

SI indicates that Brown will not be eligible to play Sunday evening. Brown will be eligible to take the field in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins.