Patriots Spygate Part II? What was New England filming at Bengals-Browns game?

Here we go again. Are the New England Patriots once again under the microscope for allegedly taping another team? Rumors are surfacing fast, ironically right before the Patriots face the squad this weekend that is accusing them of spying on them.

Patriots filming scandal?

ESPN first reported that the NFL is currently investigating the New England Patriots for reportedly videotaping the Cincinnati Bengals play calls this past Sunday when the Bengals hosted the Cleveland Browns.

The NFL league office is investigating per sources. https://t.co/t8H4gkCIBA — Dianna (@diannaESPN) December 9, 2019

Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor didn’t give a direct answer during his press conference on Monday when a reporter questioned him about the alleged incident.

Taylor was asked if he could confirm that a New England employee was taping play calls during Sunday’s Bengals game vs. the Cleveland Browns. Taylor would not comment in any detail on the situation. He only said that the team is “aware” of the situation.

Not this time

The naysayers of the New England Patriots will be all over this latest “spy-gate” revelation — even if it proves to be false. Well, it looks like the Patriots did have a crew at the Browns-Bengals game, but it was not for what the Bengals assumed.

Adam Schefter tweeted an update Monday evening that the Patriots did have an advanced scout at the Bengals game. However, he was being filmed for a “Do Your Job” documentary feature that the team routinely produces.

Patriots’ advance scout was not filming but being filmed, per a league source. He was being filmed for a feature the team produced called, "Do Your Job." The video crew was credentialed by the Browns to shoot video in the press box and their PR person was aware, per the source — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2019

The New England video crew was officially credentialed by the Cleveland Browns to record in the press box. However, when a Bengals official saw a member of the video crew wearing a Patriots shirt and alerted the league, it set off a chain reaction.

In case you happened to forget, this is not the first time that the Patriots are being accused of a spy-gate situation. In 2007, the Patriots were disciplined by the NFL for videotaping signals from the New York Jets.

The Patriots, who are desperate for a win, will face the Bengals this Sunday.