Patriots Rumors: Tom Brady $30 million per year contract in works? Las Vegas Raiders ready to purse Patriots QB in free agency

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

While Jimmy Garoppolo prepares to lead the San Francisco 49ers into Super Bowl 54 just hours from now, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady grabbed the spotlight from his former back up this week with his cryptic tweet.

Did Brady’s tweet inspire new contract talks?

Earlier this week, Tom Brady posted a photo showing him walking into or out of a stadium. The answer to which direction is all in the eye of the beholder.

Did that tweet, which according to NFL guru Ian Rapoport is just a preview of a Super Bowl commercial that features Brady, mean anything in terms of where he may be heading in 2020?

No matter what it meant, it kept Brady front and center in the spotlight, and it may have made Patriots owner Robert Kraft start seriously thinking about resigning his favorite quarterback.

Ian Rapoport tweeted on Sunday that the Patriots have every intention of keeping Brady and are willing to shell out big bucks to do so.

In this latest #Patriots QB Tom Brady update, I mention two factors: Brady’s contract and Brady’s desire for weapons. My understanding is surrounding Brady with more talent is his No. 1 priority for their resources: https://t.co/w9x0aoHVRN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 2, 2020

Rapoport said “In this latest Patriots QB Tom Brady update, I mention two factors: Brady’s contract and Brady’s desire for weapons. My understanding is surrounding Brady with more talent is his No. 1 priority for their resources.”

You have to believe that even if New England makes Brady this huge offer, he nevertheless may want to test the market.

With various rumors indicating that the Los Angeles Chargers and possibly the Tennessee Titans are expected to be among the teams who will make a run at Brady, now it seems the Raiders are joining that growing list.

Las Vegas Raiders interested in Tom Brady

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly would love to sign Tom Brady if he chooses to walk away from New England this summer.

ESPN is reporting that the Raiders “are poised to pursue” Brady if he decides to test the open market. The Raiders have a lot of young talent and a great running game led by Josh Jacobs, so landing in Las Vegas wouldn’t be that far-fetched.

The only positive for the Patriots at this point is that they still have exclusive rights to Brady. If they are able to strike a deal before March 18, all of this free agency talk can be avoided. If not, Brady could be wearing a different uniform for the first time in his 20-year career.