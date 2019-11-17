Patriots rumors: Rob Gronkowski teases ‘big announcement’ with return to NFL still possible

The New England Patriots continued their winning ways on Sunday, further making a case for another Super Bowl run. However, having Rob Gronkowski back on the roster would make the possibility of another championship more likely.

Gronk, who left the NFL ahead of this season, has teased a potential return, and a recent tweet may be giving fans some hope that he isn’t done playing yet.

Gronkowski teases a big announcement

The man known as Gronk released a video teasing some major news he’s ready to deliver. Independent NFL reporter Dov Kleiman tweeted out the video, indicating that Gronkowski will officially make a “big announcement” at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19.

That has fans giddy that the current NFL on FOX personality will be announcing he’s ready to put his cleats back on for the Patriots.

Former #Patriots TE @RobGronkowski: “I have a big announcement to make. I can’t wait to drop it on all of you." Gronk said the announcement will be Tuesday at 9:00 AM. Gronkowski must let the Pats know by Saturday, Nov. 30 if he wants to return. Could this be related? pic.twitter.com/SlE7dPfAvz — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 17, 2019

Not so fast, though, as Gronkowski appears to be wearing a hat related to his CBD venture. That has fans speculating that Gronk will reveal a new product or sale from his business. After all, Black Friday is pretty much here already with sales arriving by the minute.

It could be something more significant than that, but also unrelated to football. Heavy’s Dan Shulman speculates that it could involve Gronk officially joining the WWE, or announcing a movie role.

In terms of the professional wrestling world, Rob Gronkowski was involved in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal for the WrestleMania 33 event several years ago.

After Jinder Mahal got into a ringside confrontation with Gronk, the NFL star got into the ring to take down Mahal with a running tackle move. Gronk would appear at several other WWE events in support of his friend Mojo Rawley, who was the Battle Royal winner.

Despite all of the hype and hoopla, Rob Gronkowski never transitioned into a WWE career. However, at the time he showed up, WWE was bringing in another massive star in former UFC fighter Ronda Rousey.

It’s always possible that now is the time for Gronk to step into the ring. He’s already on Fox, the home of WWE SmackDown on Friday nights. The WWE recently brought in two other athletes for matches with boxer Tyson Fury and UFC star Cain Velazquez.

Is Gronkowski’s return to the NFL possible?

The three-time Super Bowl champion last played for New England in the 2018 season. He announced his retirement from the league after nine seasons on March 24, 2019.

Since then, he’s become an NFL analyst with Fox Sports, making his official debut just last month. He’s already given comments during the show about the success of the Patriots this season too.

However, previous reports alleged that Gronkowski told Pats’ owner Robert Kraft he would like to come in December and compete in the playoffs. If he plans to do that, he needs to before a Nov. 30 league deadline to be part of the roster.

After Sunday’s 17-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, New England now holds a record of 9-1, which is best in the AFC.

They’ve only lost to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens this season. They also lost two notable wide receivers this season in Josh Gordon and Antonio Brown.

The addition of Rob Gronkowski would give coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady an all-time favorite weapon on offense. That certainly wouldn’t hurt Super Bowl aspirations.

Fans will be able to see Rob Gronkowski’s big announcement this Tuesday at 9 a.m. on his Instagram Story.