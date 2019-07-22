Patriots PUP list, training camp rumors: Sony Michel, Julian Edelman status updates

The New England Patriots will once again be heading to training camp as the defending Super Bowl champions. However, when they officially open camp this week, the reigning 2019 Super Bowl MVP will not be there.

Julian Edelman out

Wideout Julian Edelman is expected to miss three weeks with a left thumb injury. Edelman was reportedly spotted at his youth camp over the weekend with a small brace on his finger, which immediately raised questions.

Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman, spotted at his youth camp over the weekend with a small brace over his left thumb (see below photo), is expected to be sidelined about three weeks due to the injury, league sources tell @FieldYates and me. pic.twitter.com/P5KT0hvRmz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 22, 2019

The exact diagnosis or extent of Edelman’s thumb injury isn’t totally clear. Is it a sprain, break or something else? Until the Patriots reveal the full news, fans can only guess. The only thing we do know is Edelman will miss the first two preseason games (3 weeks) if not longer.

Fans in New England know how coach Bill Belichick operates. Never wanting to risk an injury to key players, Edelman may not see the field at all during the preseason depending on the full diagnosis of his injured thumb.

Pats fans holding their breath

Sure it is just training camp, and playing in preseason games isn’t a top priority for veterans, but make no mistake, New England needs a healthy Julian Edelman this season.

Edelman has become Tom Brady’s go-to guy when the Patriots need a big play, and he seems to always deliver. With catch after incredible catch, No. 11 is a huge part of the Patriots lineup. Yes, one man does not make a team, but when you have a player like Julian Edelman, it just might.

With training camp for all 32 NFL teams opening this week, Patriots fans are hoping that Edelman will be 100-percent when they open the season on September 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Another blow to the New England Patriots’ 2019 season was expected and is now confirmed. Running back Sony Michel underwent arthroscopic knee surgery this offseason and will open training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list. Michel carried a big part of the running load in 2018 as he rushed for nearly 1,000 yards (931) and six touchdowns.