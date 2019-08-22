Patriots Patrick Chung cocaine charge: Will the New England star be suspended for 2019 NFL season?

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung has reportedly got himself in a bit of trouble.

On the heels of the Week 3 NFL preseason schedule, a week where teams usually play most of their starters, the Patriots may be without their star defensive back due to Chung’s past arrest on drug charges.

Chung arrested

Multiple sources, including NFL.com, confirmed that a grand jury indicted Chung on a charge of cocaine possession. The New England Patriots and the rest of the league did a pretty good job of keeping this big news quiet.

Chung was arrested on June 25 in Meredith, New Hampshire where he has a residence. The Patriots released a statement following the release of the news.

“We are aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung,” the Patriots said in a statement Thursday. “We will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place.”

The league also released a statement saying that they will be watching this case closely and will “monitor developments in the law enforcement matter.”

Will Chung be suspended?

With felony charges hanging over Patrick Chung, he is more than likely to face some serious penalties in this case, with jail time a possibility.

As for now, many New England Patriots fans are wondering if Chung will be part of the team or will the commissioner call for his suspension?

Senior NFL writer for the Boston Globe Bob Volin indicates from his sources that Chung may not face any penalties as of now. However, next season could be a different story.

I'm told any potential NFL punishment for Patrick Chung won't come until his legal situation is resolved. Since trial isn't expected to start until next spring, he may avoid punishment for now. He could face a 4-game suspension, but Goodell can go higher or lower based on factors — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) August 22, 2019

Chung, who is one of the top-rated defensive backs in the league, and has been a key piece of the Patriots’ three Super Bowl championships, just signed a one-year extension with the team in April.

Sign up now for your Entertainment news alerts!

Now his future seems to be a bit uncertain.