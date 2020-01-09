Patriots free agents: Devin McCourty, Tom Brady, Kyle Van Noy top the long list of players that could leave in 2020

The New England Patriots are getting a lot of press now that Tom Brady is a free agent. However, they also have a lot of big named players who they need to think about this offseason.

If the majority of New England’s free agents didn’t return in 2020, this team is going to look a lot different next fall. The Patriots list of free agents contains eight offensive players, eight defensive players, and three on special teams.

Right off the bat, Tom Brady stands out as the most prominent player the Patriots could lose next season. However, several more free agents could leave some gaping holes on New England’s offense and defense.

On defense, starters Devin McCourty, Kyle Van Noy, and Jamie Collins stand out. The McCourty brothers (Devin and Jason) have played well together for the Patriots.

Devin expressed his desire to continue playing in the NFL next season, and he would love to stay in New England.

“I definitely see me playing football next year,” McCourty said after the 20-13 loss to the Titans. “I’ve had a lot of fun this year with this group of guys. Each year, we get young guys in here, get to stay in the locker room, mold (these) guys, tell them stories of my past 10 years and how much fun I’ve had.”

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy has become a star player since coming over in a trade from the Detroit Lions in 2016. Van Noy, along with fellow linebacker Jamie Collins could both be wearing a new uniform in 2020 if they can’t come to terms with New England on a new deal.

Other names the Patriots have to seriously ponder include WR Phillip Dorsett, TE Ben Watson, and special teams star Matthew Slater.

Below is a complete list of the Patriots free agents heading into the offseason.