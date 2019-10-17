Patrick Mahomes injury update: See what happened as Chiefs star hurts knee against Broncos

Is there a Madden curse in effect? That’s what many fans are speculating as superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes was hurt during Thursday night’s NFL game.

The Kansas City Chiefs star ended up heading to the locker room for X-rays after a scary injury against the Denver Broncos. Here’s the latest Patrick Mahomes injury update for what happened to the reigning MVP.

What happened to Mahomes against the Broncos?

The Patrick Mahomes injury occurred on a Kansas City Chiefs’ fourth-down conversion with about nine minutes to go in the first half. After converting on a quarterback sneak, Mahomes stayed on the field and was grabbing at his right knee.

He was clearly shaken up by the injury and ultimately needed assistance. Apparently, training staff straightened his knee, which may have been dislocated, to pop it back into place.

Mahomes laying on the ground was the last thing that Chiefs fans wanted to see. Many of them were hoping their team could get back on track in NFL Week 7 if the quarterback could get back to his normal self.

Shortly after that injury occurred, Mahomes was helped off the field by several trainers. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Mahomes waived off a cart when they tried to bring one out to help him. However, he was visibly in pain as he limped off the field. The Denver Broncos players showed their support for the reigning MVP.

Broncos players showed support to Mahomes before he got helped off the field. Respect.

Latest Mahomes injury update

Not long after he left the field, tweets arrived that Mahomes was going to get X-rays for the knee injury. Reports indicated that he stayed in the X-ray room for just a few minutes before a further update was given on his status.

Patrick Mahomes heading to the X-Ray room at Mile High.

Not long after, Ian Rapoport tweeted out that Mahomes was finished for the rest of the night due to a knee injury. His additional comment of “Very bad” is certainly sour news for Chiefs fans or fantasy owners who had Mahomes on their roster. In place of the Chiefs’ star, veteran Matt Moore took over the quarterback duties, per ESPN.

The Chiefs have ruled QB Patrick Mahomes out with knee injury. Very bad.

Reportedly, he was playing hurt before this occurred, though. NFL Network’s James Palmer said that Mahomes was playing with an ankle injury. Palmer indicated that Mahomes’ performance was visibly worse as he was dealing with the issue.

Breaking down how different Patrick Mahomes has been in each of the three games where the ankle has become an issue. Week 1 when it first happened, Week 5 vs Indy and Week 6 vs Houston. Also, defenses are noticing.

Patrick Mahomes won the NFL MVP award last season after guiding the Kansas City Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game. He was also featured as the cover star for the new Madden 20 video game, with fans believing over the years whoever was on the front of the game was cursed.

That includes the man who was on Madden 19, Antonio Brown, who isn’t currently playing in the NFL this season after being released by two teams due to on and off-field issues.

Definitely not ideal. But you can see the medical staff "re-locate" the patella (kneecap) here. As with anything dislocated, restoring normal position immediately decreases pain. Further Imaging to determine full extent of injury (associated soft tissue, etc). More to come.

As of this report, the Kansas City Chiefs were leading 20-6 over the Denver Broncos.