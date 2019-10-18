Patrick Mahomes: How long is dislocated patella recovery time?

The last thing the Kansas City Chiefs needed was to lose quarterback Patrick Mahomes to an injury. Unfortunately, that is exactly what happened last night when the Chiefs were battling the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

Mahomes walked off

Every Kansas City Chiefs fan around the globe was holding their breath Thursday evening when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did not bounce back up off the turf after his quarterback sneak like he has done so many times before.

The players seemed to know right away that Mahomes was a bit more than just shaken up.

After being tended to, Mahomes did walk off the field with some assistance, then finally under his own power. However, he was immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The star quarterback tweeted after the game that he is hoping for the best results and was thankful to the Chiefs fans for their thoughts and prayers.

Awesome team win! Love my brothers! Thank you for all the prayers! Everything looking good so far! #GodisGood #ChiefsKingdom — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 18, 2019

The Chiefs went on to crush the Broncos by the final score of 30-6, but depending on how long Mahomes will be out of action, things may get a bit bumpy for Kansas City.

Recovery time frame

It looks like Patrick Mahomes will miss some time, but the official announcement of how long won’t be known until later today.

Chiefs will be awaiting MRI results on Patrick Mahomes’ right knee Friday, but one league source said that “if there’s no damage, the best case would be around three weeks.” But that’s best case. Worst is downright dreary for the Chiefs, their fans and the league as a whole. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 18, 2019

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported via Twitter: “If there’s no damage, the best case would be around three weeks.”

Mahomes could miss up to six weeks during recovery time, which is common with this type of injury. He may possibly also need surgery as well, but those answers won’t come until his MRI results are completed this afternoon.

The Chiefs need Mahomes as bad as a fish needs water. Yes, he is that good. But it is certainly possible that even without surgery he could return in two or three weeks.

Detroit’s Matt Stafford suffered the same injury in October 2009.

Stafford dislocated his right patella against the Chicago Bears, causing him to miss just two games. While he could have finished the entire season at quarterback, Stafford and the Lions decided it would be better to have surgery to help repair the injury more quickly that December.