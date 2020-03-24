Panthers release Cam Newton: Dolphins, Chargers, and Jaguars listed as favorites to sign former Carolina quarterback

The end of the Cam Newton era has officially arrived. For the first time in nearly a decade, the Carolina Panthers will have a new starting quarterback. Now, the question is where will Newton land in 2020?

Newton release no surprise

When he is healthy, Cam Newton is one of the top quarterbacks in the league. The problem is that Newton hasn’t been his Superman-like-self in the past few seasons.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Panthers releasing QB Cam Newton after nine seasonshttps://t.co/oC0zvlWmf2 pic.twitter.com/ZAZwdi47lN — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 24, 2020

Once the Carolina Panthers went out and signed free agent Teddy Bridgewater, you knew that the writing was on the wall for Newton.

Since then, the Panthers added former Indianapolis Colts and XFL Houston Renegades star PJ Walker to back up Bridgewater.

With Newton now looking for work, it won’t be long until he gets an offer or two. The only problem for Newton is that he may not have a choice about where he ends up in 2020.

With just a handful of teams looking for a starting quarterback, is it possible that Newton may sign with a team in a backup role?

Cam Newton next team odds

The odds of where Cam Newton is favored to land are interesting. In fact, they have changed quite a bit just in the last three days.

According to Roto Grinders (via Fan Duel), on March 22, the Wahington Redskins were the overwhelming favorites to land Newton this offseason.

The Redskins (-105) were followed by the Patriots (+230), Dolphins (+400), and Jaguars at +750.

With the Patriots adding Brian Hoyer back into the fold and reportedly determined to make a go with Jarrett Stidham at quarterback, Newton’s odds of suiting up for New England in 2020 have increased quite a bit.

The same can be said for the Washington Redskins.

The heavy favorite just two days ago, Washington is now sixth overall on the updated odds board.

Washington has gone from -105 to +750. If you still believe Newton could land in DC, now would be the best time to make the wager!

The Miami Dolphins have taken Washington’s spot as the new favorites to sign Newton. With all of the additions Miami has made this offseason, will they go for broke and add Newton as well?

It would make sense.

The Dolphins are rumored to be eyeing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft.

Right now, the Dolphins roster lists Jake Rudock, Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Josh Rosen as 2020 quarterbacks. If the team sign Cam, it can still draft Tua as the future, and make a run toward the AFC East title this season.

Hey, you never know. The AFC East is wide-open after seemingly half of the Patriots have followed Tom Brady’s lead in getting out of dodge!

Here is a look at the updated odds on which team will sign Cam Newton: