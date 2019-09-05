Packers vs. Bears game live streaming: Start time, channel, & how to watch online

The NFL officially returns on Thursday night as one of the most storied rivalries in football kicks off the new season.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers take on last year’s NFC North winning Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Plenty of fans will be attending the game live in person, while many more will be anxious to see which of these longtime rivals comes away with the victory.

Here’s more information about tonight’s matchup including start time, channel, and how to watch the Packers vs. Bears game live streaming online.

Bears vs. Packers Week 1 preview

Aaron Rodgers will be under a new coach with a new offense and looks to open the season with a big win on the road. Rodgers had 472-of-597 completions season last year to give him 4,442 yards and 25 touchdowns. However, the Green Bay Packers finished 6-9-1 and outside of the playoffs.

That said, fans of both teams probably remember Rodgers’ epic performance against the Bears to spoil Khalil Mack’s debut last season. This matchup is also one of those historic sports rivalries and a great way to start the NFL’s 100th season.

No two teams have faced off more times than the Packers & the Bears. Watch the top 10 moments from #GBvsCHI history.#TBT #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/5gfqat7gVx — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 5, 2019

Meanwhile, Chicago may not be known for Mitchell Trubisky, but they are known for their defense. Last season they ranked near or at the top in various defensive categories.

That helped them win the division and reach the postseason. They’ve now got Chuck Pagano taking over for Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator too.

Additionally, the Bears have a new running back with rookie David Montgomery, as Jordan Howard is no longer part of the plan. It should be interesting to see if Chicago can establish a ground game tonight and limit Rodgers’ effectiveness when he’s on the field.

According to Vegas Insider’s odds, the Chicago Bears are the favorites in a close matchup tonight. They opened as 3.5-point favorites and are down just a half-point at most sportsbooks ahead of tonight’s game. The over/under points total is at 46.5 points.

Start time, channel, and how to watch online

The good news with tonight’s NFL Kickoff game is that the Packers vs. Bears airs on national television. NBC will handle this Thursday night game to start the 2019-20 NFL season.

Most cable, satellite, and over-the-air antenna TV viewers should have the game available in their region of the country.

For those who are unable to see the game in those ways, there’s also the ability to watch the Packers vs. Bears live streaming online. Cable and satellite subscribers may be able to use the NBC Sports Live Extra website or compatible apps to see the game live online.

Other methods to watch tonight’s game live streaming online, including various subscription services including SlingTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue, and DirecTV Now. Each of these has different channel lineups and may include trial offers for new customers.

It’s best to check with each of the sites to see if NBC is available for a specific region. It also may require an extra cost or add-on package to see NBC, based on the service. For example, Sling TV offers NBC in select markets.

Official game time is 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC. However, there will be coverage starting as early as 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday night for fans to get ready for the return of NFL football.