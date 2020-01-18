Packers vs 49ers: Odds, kickoff time and prediction for 2020 NFC Championship game

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will square off Sunday evening with a trip to Super Bowl 54 on the line.

In a battle that has all the looks of being an instant classic, this matchup will feature two of the best quarterbacks in the game today in Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Experience vs youth

When the NFC Championship game kicks off, fans will already know which team, the Chiefs or Titans, will represent the AFC in Super Bowl 54.

Both the Packers and 49ers will tell you they don’t care who wins the AFC game beforehand. All they care about is that their team represents the NFC on February 2.

While Jimmy Garoppolo has lived up to the hype since coming over to San Francisco from New England, he will be going up against a much better team in Green Bay than he did last week when the Niners battled the Vikings.

Aaron Rodgers will be playing in his 18th-career postseason game and has a Super Bowl ring to his credit. Jimmy G. will be making his second career start in the postseason.

Rodgers may have experience on his side, but Garoppolo knows what it takes to be a champion. His time in New England under coach Bill Belichick and mentor Tom Brady taught him that.

Sure, Rodgers has been here before, but the Niners are the team that is heavily favored to win this NFC battle.

Odds, prediction

When the line for this game came out, it seemingly was too big. In many ways, it still seems that way.

The Niners covered last week against the Vikings in their 27-10 win but they were given a lot of help. Kirk Cousins’ interception set up San Francisco in a nice field position which led to a Niners score. The Vikings also turned the ball over on a punt that put San Francisco near the red zone – leading to another score.

Turnovers are always a huge part of any NFL game. If the Packers don’t turn it over, they could win this game outright. This game could be decided on the final drive of the game.

Oddsmakers have the Niners listed as a 7.5 point favorite, with the over/under point total set at 46.5.

Here are all of the facts you need to know for the 2020 NFC Championship game, along with my prediction.