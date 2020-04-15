Odell Beckham Jr. to Vikings trade in the works with Browns?

An Odell Beckham Jr. trade is reportedly being discussed between the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns.

On Wednesday morning, sports analyst Marc Malusis reported that he had a source revealing details of a blockbuster NFL trade in the works.

According to Malusis, the Browns would send Beckham to the Vikings for a second-round and a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

This would be an interesting deal for the Vikings, as the team could use some help on offense after trading Stefon Diggs earlier in the NFL offseason.

As for the Browns, these trade talks suggest that the franchise is ready to move on from Beckham, who ended up being a massive disappointment during his first season in Cleveland.

The trade also has some considerable fantasy football implications if it is completed, because someone else will be getting a lot of catches as a primary receiver in Cleveland.

Will Cleveland Browns trade Odell Beckham Jr.?

It’s not exactly surprising that OBJ would be getting shopped by the Cleveland Browns. What may be surprising to a lot of Browns fans, though, is that the team wouldn’t be acquiring a pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

So, as I reported this morning on @MandMWFAN, Source has told me that the Browns and Vikings are in discussions on a trade that would send @obj to the Vikings for a 2nd and 5th round pick next year. Trade is not done, but the deal is being discussed. — Moose™ (@MarcMalusis) April 15, 2020

Beckham was acquired by the Browns through a trade with the New York Giants, with a lot of NFL analysts feeling that the change of scenery could do him well.

During the 2019 NFL season, Beckham caught 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. On the surface, those are good looking numbers, but they have to be viewed in the context of a pass-happy league.

Beckham played in all 16 games for the Browns, and he had more than 100 receiving yards in only two of those games. That includes 161 yards on six catches in a Week 2 win over the New York Jets.

Outside of that game against the Jets, and the 101 yards he had against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6, Beckham seemed to almost vanish.

It wasn’t what the Browns wanted to see from him, and posting five different games with fewer than 45 yards receiving did not impress the fans.

Is the Minnesota Vikings trade a good deal?

If the Vikings can get a top-tier receiver for two future draft picks — and none of them are first-round selections — the trade could be considered a huge win.

Maybe another change of locations is what Beckham needs, but he is starting to earn a negative reputation around the league.

Stay tuned, because this could get very interesting, especially if the Cleveland Browns are ready to pull the trigger on another Odell Beckham Jr. trade.