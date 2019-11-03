Odell Beckham Joker cleats: OBJ, Jarvis Landry ordered to change cleats during NFL game

Being flashy on the field is something many football players strive for by wearing unique gear. Unfortunately, the NFL wasn’t having it during Sunday’s Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos matchup.

Due to Odell Beckham Joker cleats and Jarvis Landry’s golden shoes, the two players were ordered to change their footwear or they wouldn’t be able to continue playing in the game.

OBJ, Landry ordered to ditch distracting cleats

According to NBC Sports Pro Football Talk, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry of the Cleveland Browns were told that their cleats didn’t meet NFL uniform regulations. The two players were told they’d need to change their cleats by halftime or would be unable to continue playing in the game.

NFL CBS Sports writer Will Brinson tweeted out a pair of images showing off OBJ and Landry’s cleats. In the image to the left, Landry’s golden cleat is shown. On the right image is Odell Beckham Jr’s Joker cleats, in homage to the Batman villain and the recent movie that created controversy around the world.

Jay Feely reports the NFL told Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry to change their shoes at halftime or they won’t be allowed to play. Browns in a nutshell this year. pic.twitter.com/Z3UHJDG5Wc — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 3, 2019

Another tweet report via ESPN shows a closer shot of the Odell Beckham Jr. Joker cleats on the field. These are the Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ Uptempo Cleat with a custom Joker face painted on each of the shoes.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry were told by the NFL to change their cleats at halftime or they wouldn't be allowed to play the second half, according to the CBS broadcast. https://t.co/d6fqo6adfb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 4, 2019

The OBJ cleats first launched from Nike last NFL season when Beckham was a member of the New York Giants. The shoes first became available exclusively for NikePlus members during the kickoff of the Giants’ home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The cleats currently cost anywhere from $120 to $340 online at various retailers now.

OBJ continues to test fashion, NFL rules

While this is the first major headline Jarvis Landry has made over his on-field fashion choices, OBJ has been in several stories regarding his choices.

Per WKYC’s report, Beckham wore a $190,000 Richard Mille watch during the Browns’ season-opening loss against the Tennessee Titans. During the warmups for the team’s game the next week he was said to have on a watch potentially worth $2 million.

Beckham inked a sponsorship deal with another watchmaker, Daniel Wellington. He was also told by the league to stop wearing the expensive timepieces, although reports indicate he has continued to do so at times this season.

It’s unclear if the league has handed out any sorts of fines or repercussions, though.

In addition to that, Beckham was reportedly pulled from a Browns’ drive during their Week 2 win against the New York Jets. That was due to OBJ not wearing the proper visor tint as specified by NFL rules.

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Cleveland Browns lost to the Denver Broncos 24-19 on Sunday. Blame the shoes, or blame a bad Browns season, but having OBJ and Landry’s footwear issues in headlines won’t be a good look for the team.