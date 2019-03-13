OBJ trade details: Odell Beckham Jr. wants new deal from Cleveland Browns

The news broke last night that the New York Giants traded their top receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns for two draft picks and Jabrill Peppers. Now, hours later, the OBJ trade details are becoming clearer and it turns out he wants a new deal.

Remember, last week Antonio Brown was on his way to the Buffalo Bills but refused to consider it and the trade was canceled, the Pittsburgh Steelers forced to trade him for little in return to the Oakland Raiders.

OBJ has a better deal in front of him, as the Cleveland Browns could be playoff contenders with Baker Mayfield at quarterback. They also have Beckham’s former college teammate Jarvis Landry and college position coach Adam Henry in Cleveland as well.

It also helps that Vegas believes that the Browns could be the third best team in the AFC with Odell Beckham Jr. But, will he cause problems, as Brown did with Buffalo?

OBJ trade details

Bleacxher Report indicates that the trade itself is a great one for both teams.

The Cleveland Browns get one of the best wide receivers in the NFL to line up across from one of the best possession receivers in the game and one of the fastest slot receivers. Baker Mayfield could have the best weapons in the NFL at receiver.

The New York Giants get a first and third round pick from the Browns as well as a solid safety in Jabrill Peppers.

All that stands in the way is the OBJ contract.

OBJ contract details

Antonio Brown has set the bar with his new contract with the Oakland Raiders.

Brown will make $50.1 million from the Raiders through 2021. This is a raise from the original $38.9 million Brown was scheduled to make. He also got an impressive $30.1 million in guaranteed money in his deal.

Now, Beckham signed his last contract extension last season and the Browns inherit a contract that still owes him $72.7 million — but only $16.7 million of that is guaranteed — all in the 2019 season.

While the Browns have OBJ locked up, they will want to keep him happy. Expect some restructuring to happen soon, with possibly more guarantees, to ensure that the locker room remains as drama free as possible.