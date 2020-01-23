Oakland Raiders officially change name: When do they move to Las Vegas?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

On Wednesday, the NFL’s Oakland Raiders officially changed their name in terms of the city they will represent. January 22 marks the day when the team became the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of their move to a brand new stadium in Sin City.

So when will they officially make the move?

Raiders have official renaming ceremony

The team has mainly been associated with Oakland for most of its history. They originally debuted as the Oakland Raiders in 1960 and remained under that city’s name for 21 years.

They also spent the past 24 years as the Oakland Raiders after 12 years in Los Angeles. Now they’ll become the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2020 NFL season.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak was on hand to officially proclaim January 22 as a day to celebrate the renaming of the Raiders.

A 10-minute video of the event in Vegas features owner Al Davis and members of the Raiders roster making the name change official in front of their new stadium.

"I do hereby proclaim January 22, 2020, as the day to celebrate the renaming of the Las Vegas Raiders." — @GovSisolak pic.twitter.com/gcgOCgn73R — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 22, 2020

Additionally, the team unveiled an official hype video discussing the 60 years of franchise history ahead of a new era set to begin in the city of Las Vegas.

Highlight clips are shown of past greats, and the team’s Super Bowl wins as well as the newest personnel including head coach Jon Gruden.

This past NFL season, the Raiders looked like potential playoff contenders and even had a shot to make the Wild Card Round as the season was ending. They ended up finishing below .500 at 7-9.

The Raiders were also involved in the Antonio Brown controversy ahead of the season as several off-field issues occurred involving the star wide receiver. They ultimately chose to release Brown, whom they traded for to boost their offense for the 2019 NFL season.

Now they’ll get a fresh start with a new name, stadium, and city.

Raiders to move to Allegiant Stadium

The Las Vegas Raiders’ new home will be Allegiant Stadium in Nevada. The venue has been under construction since September of 2017 and is nearing completion. It will also serve as the home stadium for the UNLV football team.

According to Sporting News, the stadium is officially expected to be done by July 31, 2020. If that’s the case, the Raiders will play their home games there for the 2020 NFL season.

Should the stadium be unfinished by then, the Las Vegas Raiders will play their home games for the season in Oakland. That means they wouldn’t officially move to their new venue and play home games there until the 2021 NFL stadium.

It appears everything is on track for the stadium to be finished by the July deadline. Meanwhile, the first official NFL event the city will host for the new season is the NFL Draft.

That takes place April 23 through April 25 on and around the Vegas strip with the Raiders currently holding the No. 12 and No. 19 picks.