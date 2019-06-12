Oakland Raiders chosen for Hard Knocks: When does Hard Knocks air on HBO?

After months of speculation, it has been revealed that the Oakland Raiders were chosen for Hard Knocks. The hit HBO series brings an inside look at one specific NFL team each season.

The Silver and Black will be featured with head coach Jon Gruden and several prominent new stars. It’s also the team’s final season before they make the move to Las Vegas.

HBO’s Hard Knocks preview video arrives

A preview video for the new Raiders Hard Knocks arrived on Tuesday (June 11). It features overhead shots from training camp and practices with soundbites throughout the footage. The grunts, groans, and encouraging yells of teammates and personnel rain down over the field indicating that the team is deep in preparation for the season ahead.

There are no shots of players featured in the teaser, but there will be plenty of that footage on the way.

"Everybody wants to be a Raider. Now they'll find out what it takes to become one." We'll see you in August:

Hard Knocks has been an ongoing reality TV and sports documentary series covering a number of NFL teams since 2001. It first debuted with the Baltimore Ravens and then introduced the Dallas Cowboys in 2002. After a five-year hiatus, they returned with a look at the 2007 Kansas City Chiefs.

Several teams have had more than one appearance. They include the Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals. The Oakland Raiders have yet to be featured on the show but 2019 marks an interesting season ahead. They added wide receiver Antonio Brown along with offensive lineman Trent Brown to their talented roster. Behind coach Jon Gruden and with players such as Dwayne “Gucci” Harris, this Raiders roster is made for the series.

Spotlight's on them. Behind the scenes at Media Day

There are also intriguing stories of the rookies and undrafted players trying to land a spot on the team. The team’s highest draft pick was Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell at the No. 4 spot. They’ve also got Alameda, California’s own Keelan Doss. He’s an undrafted free agent who grew up down the road from the Raiders’ practice facility.

Basically, this is going to be an entertaining look at an NFL team trying to climb its way back to success with a number of unique personalities on board.

When does Hard Knocks arrive on HBO?

It will be a few months wait until the Hard Knocks season premiere on HBO. However, it arrives just ahead of the 2019 NFL season. The first episode of the new Oakland Raiders Hard Knocks series will air on HBO on Tuesday, August 6 at 10 p.m. Eastern Time and Pacific Time. The series will run for five episodes with an inside look at the daily lives and struggles of the NFL players as they work through training camp.

Viewers will be able to watch Hard Knocks via HBO, HBO on Demand, HBO GO, HBO NOW, and various partner streaming platforms. Actor Liev Schreiber will narrate for the 13th season of a show that has won 18 Sports Emmy Awards across its various seasons and episodes.

Buckle up and get ready for a wild ride through training camp!