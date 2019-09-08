Nick Foles injury update: Jags QB hurt on highlight TD pass, leaves game

Jacksonville Jaguar fans were looking forward to a fresh start with their new quarterback Nick Foles on Sunday. Unfortunately, Foles ended up leaving the game early on to go to the locker room for further evaluation.

Here’s the latest Nick Foles injury update for Sunday’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

What happened to Nick Foles today?

Nick Foles started the game against the Chiefs and was impressive in his limited time against Kansas City. He threw a touchdown pass for his squad to keep things competitive. However, he also hurt his shoulder during that play as he was tackled by Frank Clark and Chris Jones. In particular, Jones was said to have tackled Foles into the ground.

Here’s the highlight 35-yard touchdown pass that Foles threw as his first as a member of the Jags. DJ Chark was on the receiving end with the score.

After Nick Foles threw this TD, he’s been taken to the lockeroom with an injury to his non-throwing arm, according to reports pic.twitter.com/NwqEcpeAeQ — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 8, 2019

What the video highlight doesn’t show is the tackle and Foles signaling to the Jags staff that he was hurt after the play unfolded. As a result of the hard hits, Foles ended up leaving the game to head back to the locker room.

Latest Nick Foles injury update rules him out

Early on, it’s not the best news for fantasy football owners and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Per online reports, Nick Foles is ruled out for the remainder of the game.

This is bad news: #Jaguars QB Nick Foles has already been ruled out of the game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2019

So far, reports are limited in terms of the severity of Nick Foles’ injury. However, what is known is that it’s his left shoulder (non-throwing arm) and that he went to the locker room for X-rays. Quite possibly, an MRI will follow as part of the evaluation depending on what the trainers or medical professionals discovered in the X-ray.

Foles’ leaving the game meant that rookie backup quarterback Gardner Minshew had to take over for him. Minshew was a sixth-round pick in April’s NFL draft.

Jaguars have ruled QB Nick Foles out with a shoulder injury. Rookie Gardner Minshew, the team's sixth-round pick, takes over. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) September 8, 2019

Foles, a Super Bowl MVP just two seasons ago with the Philadelphia Eagles, was a major offseason acquisition for the Jacksonville Jaguars after moving on from Blake Bortles. Per ESPN, Foles signed a four-year deal worth $88 million and $50.125 million guaranteed with Jacksonville this past March.

Foles recorded a 5-of-8 passing day, with 75 yards and the touchdown pass in his debut. As of this report, the Kansas City Chiefs were leading the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-13 just ahead of halftime.