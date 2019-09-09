Nick Foles’ broken clavicle recovery: How long is it likely to take?

Quarterback Nick Foles was ready to show the Philadelphia Eagles and the rest of the NFL that he still has what it takes to be a top player in this league. However, his debut for the Jacksonville Jaguars quickly turned into a nightmare in less than one-quarter of action.

Foles hurt following TD pass

For the second time in his career, Nick Foles has suffered a broken left clavicle. The first time the injury occurred was when he was the quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2014.

Foles had just released a perfect pass down the right sideline when Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones slammed him into the ground. Fans could tell right away that Foles looked hurt – and Foles knew something was wrong the second he hit the ground.

“I knew right when I hit the ground that something was wrong,” Foles said. “I felt it. … All I saw was two red jerseys in my face, I hit the ground and heard a crack. Going into the sidelines and getting checked … I just saw the play for the first time before I came in here. It’s unfortunate, but at the same time I’m trusting the good Lord.”

The only positive? The perfect pass from Foles to DJ Chark resulted in a 35-yard touchdown. After that play, Foles headed into the locker for an evaluation and X-rays and was quickly ruled out of the game shortly after.

Now fans will have to wait and see what is next for the 30-year old signal-caller as he is scheduled to have surgery today. Monday, September 9.

How long will it take for Foles to recover?

Unfortunately for Foles, and Jaguars fans, there is no timetable for his return. Being that this is the second time Foles will go under the knife for the same clavicle injury could be a good thing – at least according to Foles in his post-game interview.

“I am very optimistic that this time I will heal quicker than I did back in 2014,” Foles said after the game. “We’re going to take it one day at a time, just get the surgery done. … I’m going to do everything I can to get back as quickly as I can so we’re ready to roll.”

The best-case scenario for Foles’ return could play out this way.

If Jacksonville places Foles on injured reserve and designated him to return, he would be eligible to practice after six weeks if healed. However, Foles would not be able to become a part of the active roster for two additional weeks after that. So the time table for the quickest return to the gridiron is 8 weeks.

That would be right around Week 9 or Week 10 depending on the process.

For now, the QB battle will come down to the Jags 2019 sixth-round draft pick Gardner Minshew, or former Marshall Thundering Herd star Chase Litton. Jacksonville just signed Litton to the practice squad last week.