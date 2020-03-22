NFL win totals 2020 update: Buccaneers rise, Patriots fall and why the Detroit Lions are the best bet

The sports world is at a standstill due to the COVID-19 breakout, however, the one thing that hasn’t slowed down is the NFL.

A number of recent transactions have shifted things quite a bit in terms of how teams are expected to perform in the next season.

NFL free agency surprises

The NFL is the only one of the four major sports that is supposed to be inactive at this time. With the threat of catching coronavirus in the U.S. extremely high at the moment, the NFL ironically is now the only active sport.

With all four major sports, plus college basketball grinding to a sudden halt, NFL free agency has taken center stage.

After some surprising acquisitions, including Tom Brady heading to Tampa Bay, DeAndre Hopkins being traded to Arizona and Emmanuel Sanders signing with the Saints, the over-under win totals for the NFL 2020 regular season have changed.

Read More Dallas Cowboys finally officially announce Jason Garrett’s fate

The three aforementioned deals are far from all of the NFL news that needs to be mentally updated for fans before the new season arrives – and the wheeling and dealing is far from done.

NFL win totals: Tampa peaks, Patriots fall

As of this report, several NFL teams’ win totals have moved since just one week ago today, with the biggest jumps coming in Tampa and New England.

I call that the Tom Brady effect.

Brady is now in Tampa and he has taken the Las Vegas odds with him. The Buccaneers’ win total increased from 7.5 to 9 with the addition of Tom Brady.

Spiraling in the opposite direction are the New England Patriots.

For the first time heading into the NFL Draft in over a decade, the New England Patriots have a Vegas win total under 10 games.

Sportsbetting Dime indicates that the Patriots’ win total fell from 10.5 to 9.5 after Brady announced he was leaving New England.

With several starters also signing elsewhere, this could be the first time in many moons that the Patriots do not win the AFC East title.

Detroit Lions best bet

While we never know what can happen throughout the course of a season, at first glance I have to say that the Detroit Lions are the best OVER wager on the board.

Sitting at 6.5 makes me want to bet the farm on the Lions, but one thing holds me back – Matt Stafford.

In case you forgot, Detroit was red-hot after the first four weeks of the season in 2019, however, by Week 9, Stafford was done for the year and so were the victories.

The Lions ended the 2019 season on a nine-game skid. Without Stafford at the helm, they never won a game and finished the season at 3-12-1.

Yet, playing with their third-string QB in David Blough, the Lions were in every contest.

I know, you can’t bet on “maybe” and “if” but here it is – this roster right now, with a healthy Matt Stafford will go over 6.5 wins.

But there is the disclaimer – a healthy Matt Stafford.

At least by signing Chase Daniel to back up Stafford, Detroit should be better off if they have to go to the second in charge at QB.

I like Blough, and learning under Stafford and Daniel will help him a lot in the future, but as for 2020, the Lions will go OVER 6.5 wins, book it!

Here are the updated over/under win totals for the 2020 NFL season.