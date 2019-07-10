NFL win totals 2019: Totals for each team; Why the Broncos, Lions will surprise, Browns falter

It is getting to be that time of year again. Football fans rejoice, the NFL returns in less than four weeks!

Sure, it may be just preseason on the horizon scheduled for August 1, but any NFL football makes fans happy. The real season may still be a ways off, but for Las Vegas sportsbooks, the season has already begun.

NFL win totals revealed

The NFL win totals have been revealed for the 2019-20 season. To no one’s surprise, the New England Patriots are on top with an over/under win total set at 11 games. While that number seems pretty accurate, a few others seem a bit off.

Best over win total plays

Two teams jump out right away in terms of being too low — the Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions.

In year one under Matt Patricia, the Lions finished 6-10. They also lost a lot of key players due to injury and traded away Golden Tate. Here is why 2019 will be much better.

Detroit did something they never do – they signed free-agents, lots of them!

Trey Flowers, Jesse James, Justin Coleman, and Danny Amendola are all now Detroit Lions. The Lions also did well according to many experts in the NFL Draft.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson from Iowa may be getting a lot of early hype, but late rounders Amani Oruwariye (cornerback Penn State) and Travis Fulgham (Wideout Old Dominion) could play big roles in 2019 and beyond.

Both are very good at what they do and could be getting overlooked.

Fulgham could be a surprise breakout player. Just like Kenny Golladay, who also came from a small school (Northern Illinois), Fulgham is big, fast and has good hands. These two are rookies to keep an eye on.

If the Lions stay healthy, they go over seven wins.

Same goes for the Denver Broncos. John Elway is hoping that he finally got his QB in Joe Flacco.

The Broncos won Super Bowl 50 with a strong defense. The D is still pretty good, but the inconsistent play since that Super Bowl win has been from the quarterbacks.

Since Peyton Manning left, the offense has sputtered. Flacco wants to prove he still has something left in the tank after the Ravens gave up on him.

Denver winning more than seven games looks great as well.

Cleveland hype a bit too much

The Cleveland Browns are getting better, that’s for sure. But over nine wins? No way.

This team hadn’t won nine games in three seasons before Baker Mayfield took over at QB. The Browns hype is nice, but they are far from a Super Bowl team. They also still have the Steelers on their schedule two times. Those game are never easy.

Up and coming? Yes. 10-game playoff team? No.

Cleveland under 9 is the right move.

Here is the complete list of over/under win totals for the 2019-20 NFL season.