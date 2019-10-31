NFL Week 9: Odds, schedule, TV start times & picks – Patriots, 49ers look to stay undefeated

The second half of the 2019 NFL schedule begins this evening when the Arizona Cardinals host the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

The Cardinals may be in last place in the NFC West, but they have played much better than most NFL experts believed they would over the first half of the season.

Arizona QB Kyler Murray has shown flashes of how good he can be in the NFL, however, he will have his hands full this evening when he goes up against one of the best defenses in the league in San Francisco.

Week 9 headliners

With so many teams at or just above .500, it is time to string together some wins and make a run at the postseason.

How tight is it in some divisions? Well, in the NFC East, the New York Giants are 2-6, yet a win over Dallas on Monday Night could pull them within 1.5 games of the first-place Cowboys – who are 4-3 on the season.

The same can be said for every team in the AFC South who are all just percentage points apart in the battle for first place.

One of the big games this week features two AFC South teams when the Houston Texans take on the Jacksonville Jaguars from London, England.

The 5-3 Texans are currently in second place, just percentage points behind first-place Indianapolis, who are 5-2. The Jags are in third place at 4-4. A win for Jacksonville can boost them in second place and possibly move them within 1-game of the division-leading Colts.

Other marquee games include the Vikings at Chiefs, Chicago taking on Philadelphia, and the Baltimore Ravens facing the undefeated New England Patriots.

Schedule, odds, and picks

With the 2019 World Series in the books, it is going to be all eyes on the NFL as they will be the next league to determine their champion.

Below is a look at the Week 9 schedule, TV start times and picks against the Vegas spread. The lastest game odds were provided by Alex Donohue at Bet-NJ.com.

Picks – Texans -2.5, Lions +2, Eagles -5, Chiefs +3, Broncos +2, Giants +7

Cardinals vs 49ers – Thursday, 8 p.m. ET (NFLN)

Moneyline: Cardinals +290, 49ers -350

Spread: Cardinals +8: -120, 49ers -8: +100

O/U: U 44.5 -120, Over 44.5 +100

Jaguars vs Texans – Sunday – 9:30 am (NFLN)

Moneyline: Jaguars +115, Texans -130

Spread: Jaguars +2.5: -115, Texans -2.5: -105

O/U: U 47.5 -110, Over 47.5 -110

Eagles vs Bears – Sunday, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Moneyline: Eagles -210, Bears +180

Spread: Eagles -5: +100, Bears +5: -120

O/U: Over 44.5 -110, U 44.5 -110

Steelers vs Colts – Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Moneyline: Steelers +102, Colts -115

Spread: Steelers +1: -110, Colts -1: -110

O/U: Over 42.5 -110, U 42.5 -110

Chiefs vs Vikings — Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Moneyline: Chiefs +140, Vikings -165

Spread: Chiefs +3: -110, Vikings -3: -110

O/U: — OFF

Dolphins vs Jets – Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Moneyline: Jets +225, Jets +190

Spread: Jets -4.5 -110, Jets +4.5: -110

O/U: Over 41.5 -110, U 41.5 -110

Panthers vs Titans – Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Moneyline: Panthers -175, Titans +150

Spread: Panthers -3.5: +100, Titans +3.5: -120

O/U: O 40.5 -110, U 40.5 -110

Bills vs Redskins – Sunday, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Moneyline: Bills -410, Redskins +330

Spread: Bills +10.5: +110, Redskins +10.5: -135

O/U: Over 37 +105, U 37 -125

Raiders vs Lions – Sunday, 4 p.m. (FOX)

Moneyline: Raiders -130, Lions +110

Spread: Raiders -2: -110, Lions +2: -110

O/U: Over 51.5 -110, U 51.5 -110

Seahawks vs Buccaneers – Sunday, 4 p.m. (FOX)

Moneyline: Seahawks -310, Buccaneers +260

Spread: Seahawks -6.5: -120, Buccaneers +6.5: +110

O/U: Over 53 -110, U 53 -110

Broncos vs Browns – Sunday, 4:25 (CBS)

Moneyline: Broncos -110, Browns -102

Spread: Broncos -2: +100, Browns +2: -120

O/U: Over 42.5 -115, U 42.5 -105

Chargers vs Packers – Sunday, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Moneyline: Chargers +145, Packers -170

Spread: Chargers +3: -105, Packers +3: +115

O/U: Over 45.5 -110, U 45.5 -110

Ravens vs Patriots – Sunday, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Moneyline: Ravens +150, Patriots -170

Spread: Ravens +3.5: -120, Patriots -3.5: +100

O/U: Over 45 +100, U 45 -120

Giants vs Cowboys – Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)