NFL Week 8: Drew Brees to return for Saints vs Cardinals, Tom Brady giving up No. 12 to new teammate?

Week 8 of the 2019 NFL season is on the horizon and as teams prep for the final weekend in October, every game becomes more important than the last.

Drew Brees to return

When Drew Brees was injured against the Los Angeles Rams, fans in the Big Easy thought the season may be lost.

Little did they know that backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was going to be flawless in Brees’ absence.

Brees suffered a thumb injury way back in Week 2 while attempting a pass against the Los Angeles Rams. After five weeks of rehab, it seems Brees is ready to take over again.

Drew Brees will start for the Saints against the Arizona Cardinals sources tell me and @edwerderespn — Dianna (@diannaESPN) October 26, 2019

One thing the Saints and their fans learned during Brees’ time away is that Teddy Bridgewater has a lot of game left. Bridgewater went 5-0 as the starter after taking over for the injured Brees.

Bridgewater threw for 1,370 yards, nine touchdowns during his time as the starter. He also was completing nearly 70-percent of his passes during his five-game undefeated run.

Brady giving up No. 12?

When New England traded for Mohamed Sanu, many fans probably didn’t realize he wore No. 12 with the Atlanta Falcons.

Sanu himself admitted that after he heard about the trade, he figured he would be getting a new number considering that one of the greatest players of all-time wore No. 12 on the team he was now heading to.

What Sanu didn’t expect was for the greatest player to ever wear No. 12 offer him the opportunity to continue wearing his old number.

Yes, Tom Brady, New England’s six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback, and adopted son to owner Robert Kraft apparently offered his No. 12 to Sanu. The former Atlanta Falcons wideout declined the offer.

“He DM’d me when I first got traded, said welcome and everything like that, how he was excited,” Sanu told reporters on Friday, via 98.5 The Sports Hub. “And then, he said if I wanted 12, I can get it. I was like, ‘Nah, you got that. I’ll change to 14.'”

Sanu added, “I’ll just go out there and do my job and let him be great.”

Sanu knows that Brady is the straw that stirs the drink for the Patriots and all he wants to do is help this team win their unprecedented 7th Super Bowl championship.