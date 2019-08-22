NFL Week 3 Preseason Schedule 2019: What games are on TV this week? Odds, start times for each game

Week 3 of the 2019 NFL preseason schedule kicks off tonight, Thursday, August 22 with six games on the docket.

With five games scheduled to air nationally, including a Saturday triple-header, fans will have plenty of pigskin action at their fingertips.

Why NFL Preseason Week 3 is different

This is it folks — the dress rehearsal for the big show! It is no secret that Week 3 of the preseason is usually the week when the coaches love to push their players.

Most of the starters will most likely see a good quarter or two of action, and the second string finishes up. This year should be no different.

If the typical preseason pattern holds up, fans in Detroit, New Orleans, Green Bay, and several other cities may finally get a chance to see their starting quarterbacks hit the field this week!

Twelve starters, including Matt Stafford, Cam Newton, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, and Andrew Luck have yet to run a play this preseason. In many ways we can’t blame head coaches for sitting these stars, however, eventually they have to get some reps in, right?

NFL TV, odds & start times

Five games will air nationally this week, including tonight when the Miami Dolphins host the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff for the first game begins at 8 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.

The NFL Network will feature a triple-header on the NFL Network. The Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings get the day going at 1 p.m. ET. Houston vs. Dallas follows that game at 7 p.m. with the nightcap coming at 10 p.m. when the Seahawks and Chargers clash in LA.

Below is a look at the complete Week 3 NFL preseason schedule, along with the current Las Vegas odds and TV start times.

Thursday, Aug. 22

New York Giants (+3, 42.5) at Cincinnati Bengals, 7 p.m.

Washington Redskins (-3, 41.5) at Atlanta Falcons, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina Panthers (+4, 42) at New England Patriots, 7:30 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens (-4, 36) at Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30 p.m.

Green Bay Packers (-3, 39.5) at Oakland Raiders, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville Jaguars (+3, 37) at Miami Dolphins, 8 p.m. — FOX

Friday, Aug. 23

Cleveland Browns (-3, 42.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo Bills (-1.5, 42) at Detroit Lions, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Arizona Cardinals (+7, 42.5) at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. EDT — NFL Network

Houston Texans (PK, 40.5) at Dallas Cowboys, 7 p.m. EDT — NFL Network

Chicago Bears (+4, 40.5) at Indianapolis Colts, 7 p.m.

New Orleans Saints (-3, 42.5) at New York Jets, 7:30 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers (+4, 43) at Kansas City Chiefs, 8 p.m.

Denver Broncos (+2, 37) at Los Angeles Rams, 9 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks (-2.5, 40.5) at Los Angeles Chargers, 10 p.m. — NFL Network

Sunday, Aug. 25

Pittsburgh Steelers (+3, 40) at Tennessee Titans, 8 p.m. — NBC