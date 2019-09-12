NFL Week 2: Schedule, odds, TV start times & predictions

Week 2 of the NFL season will get underway tonight, Thursday, September 12 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Carolina Panthers.

The early question is simple. Is tonight’s game a must-win? With both teams losing in Week 1, they certainly do not want to fall to 0-2 on the season, and here’s why.

Must win already?

We are just in Week 2, but is it a must-win week already for 0-1 teams? In many ways, it is. Falling to 0-2 on the season really starts to cut down on each team’s chance of making the playoffs.

And for squads that start 0-3? Well, let’s just say statistically – it is time to start looking at the draft order for next season.

When you only play 16 games, starting 0-2 isn’t a death sentence for the season, however, 0-3 almost every time is. Thus, many teams that lost in Week 1 need to right the ship this weekend!

TV Schedule, odds, & predictions

In the NFL, one single win can jump-start a season. Take Tennessee for instance. No one was selecting the Titans to beat the Browns in Week 1.

NFL experts were overwhelmingly selecting the Browns. Not only did the Titans earn the win, they dismantled the Browns by the final score of 43-13.

Why the Browns were a top ten Super Bowl odds favorite is still anybody’s guess. Nevertheless, they were. Now, with a victory against the Colts, the Titans can actually take a bit of control of the AFC South.

Houston, Indianapolis, and Jacksonville all lost in Week 1, thus giving the Titans a one-game lead on the entire division.

A win against the Colts this week would put Tennessee at 2-0 on the season and more importantly could give them a 2-game lead on the entire division as well. That would be big for Tennessee.

The Browns may have caught a bit of a break in Week 2. The Jets announced starting QB Sam Darnold will be out for Monday’s game due to an illness. As soon as the announcement took place, the Browns went from a 2 point favorite to a 6 point favorite.

Below is a look at the Week 2 schedule TV start times and predictions.

Thursday, Sept. 12

8:20 p.m. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers (-6) (NFLN)

Sunday, Sept. 15

1 p.m. Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (-3) (CBS)

1 p.m. Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5) at Detroit Lions (CBS)

1 p.m. Buffalo Bills (-2) at New York Giants (CBS)

1 p.m. Arizona Cardinals at Baltimore Ravens (-13) (FOX)

1 p.m. New England Patriots (-19) at Miami Dolphins (CBS)

1 p.m. Dallas Cowboys (-5) at Washington Redskins (FOX)

1 p.m. Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (-8.5) (CBS)

1 p.m. Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4) (FOX)

1 p.m. San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals (-1) (FOX)

1 p.m. Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-3) (FOX)

4:05 p.m. Kansas City Chiefs (-7.5) at Oakland Raiders (CBS)

4:25 p.m. New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams (-3) (FOX)

4:25 p.m. Chicago Bears (-2.5) at Denver Broncos (FOX)

8:20 p.m. Philadelphia Eagles (-2) at Atlanta Falcons (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 16

8:15 p.m. Cleveland Browns (-6) at New York Jets (ESPN)

Picks: Lions +2.5, Broncos +2.5, Giants +2, Titans -3