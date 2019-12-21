NFL Week 16: Saturday schedule, odds, TV start times – Rams face must win, Patriots can clinch AFC East

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The NFL is kicking off one day earlier than normal this week as a pigskin triple-header will get Week 16 rolling. All three games will have an effect on the postseason seedings, and for the Los Angeles Rams, it is a must-win scenario.

Rams repeat on the line

One year ago at this time, no one could slow down the Los Angeles Rams. While LA fell short in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots last February, most experts believed they would be back in 2020.

That may not be the case. The Rams will face the Niners on Saturday night with their playoff lives on the line. Los Angeles needs to win Saturday and next weekend against Arizona to keep their slim postseason hopes alive.

Not only do the Rams need to win both of their remaining games, but they also need the Minnesota Vikings to lose both of theirs.

It’s a tall order for the Rams, however, they know that they can only control themselves. If they win Saturday, at least they can hold onto the fact that the Vikings face the Green Bay Packers on Monday night.

That is a game the Vikings could lose.

Bills push Patriots to the brink

How about those Buffalo Bills? The last time New England hosted the Bills this late in the season with a division title on the line was, well, a long, long time ago!

For the Patriots it’s simple, win on Saturday and clinch another AFC East title. For Buffalo to win the AFC East, they need to beat New England today, defeat the Jets next week and hope that New England also loses next weekend when they host Miami.

Now before you say that Buffalo couldn’t pull this tall feat off, don’t be so sure. This is the best team Buffalo has had in a long time. The defense is tough as nails.

The odds are not in their favor considering that the Bills need two wins and the Patriots need to lose their last two, but in the NFL, you never know.

Here is your Saturday NFL schedule, updated Las Vegas odds and TV start times.