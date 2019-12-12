Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!
NFL Week 15 schedule, odds, TV start times, and ATS picks
12th December 2019 5:26 PM ET
Week 15 of the NFL schedule kicks off tonight from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, when the Baltimore Ravens host the New York Jets.
While the Jets are once again on the outside looking in, in terms of postseason play, this game is huge for the Ravens.
Ravens play for home-field advantage
The Baltimore Ravens are clicking on all cylinders right now. The last thing they want to do is slip up against the NY Jets and possibly leave the door open for New England and Pittsburgh to make a move.
The Steelers would need a miracle to win the AFC North, but it is still mathematically possible. For that to happen, Pittsburgh would have to win their final three games of the season and have the Ravens lose their final three.
It could happen – but it’s not likely.
As for New England, Baltimore doesn’t want to give them a shot to steal away the home-field advantage.
A win on Thursday will clinch the AFC North for the Ravens and put them one win away from clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
NFL odds
Here we go again! Outside of the Giants vs Dolphins and Lions vs Buccaneers, every game will have an impact on the playoff standings.
Below is a look at the complete Week 15 NFL schedule, TV coverage, predictions, and current Las Vegas odds, courtesy of Alex Donohue at Bet-NJ.com. Times are listed as ET.
Thursday, Dec. 12
- Jets at Ravens (BAL -14.5) 8:20 p.m – FOX — NFLN
Sunday, Dec. 15
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions (TB -4.5) 1 p.m. — FOX
- Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins (PHI -5) 1 p.m.— FOX
- Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (GB -4) 1 p.m. — FOX
- New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals (NE -9) 1 p.m. — CBS
- Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (TEN -3) 1 p.m. — CBS
- Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers (SEA -6) 1 p.m. — FOX
- Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (KC -9.5) 1 p.m. — CBS
- Miami Dolphins at New York Giants (NYG -3) 1 p.m. — CBS
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Oakland Raiders (OAK -6.5) 4:05 p.m. — CBS
- Cleveland Browns at Arizona Cardinals (CLE -2.5) 4:05 p.m. — CBS
- Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers (MIN -2.5) 4:05 p.m. — CBS
- Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers (SF -10.5) 4:25 p.m. — FOX
- Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys (-1) 4:25 p.m. — FOX
- Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers (PIT -2) 8:20 p.m. — NBC
Monday, Dec. 16
- Indianapolis Colts at New Orleans Saints (NO -9) 8:15 p.m. — ESPN
Picks: Jets +14.5, Broncos +9.5, Arizona +2.5, Rams +1, and Pittsburgh -2.