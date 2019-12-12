NFL Week 15 schedule, odds, TV start times, and ATS picks

Week 15 of the NFL schedule kicks off tonight from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, when the Baltimore Ravens host the New York Jets.

While the Jets are once again on the outside looking in, in terms of postseason play, this game is huge for the Ravens.

Ravens play for home-field advantage

The Baltimore Ravens are clicking on all cylinders right now. The last thing they want to do is slip up against the NY Jets and possibly leave the door open for New England and Pittsburgh to make a move.

The Steelers would need a miracle to win the AFC North, but it is still mathematically possible. For that to happen, Pittsburgh would have to win their final three games of the season and have the Ravens lose their final three.

It could happen – but it’s not likely.

As for New England, Baltimore doesn’t want to give them a shot to steal away the home-field advantage.

A win on Thursday will clinch the AFC North for the Ravens and put them one win away from clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

NFL odds

Here we go again! Outside of the Giants vs Dolphins and Lions vs Buccaneers, every game will have an impact on the playoff standings.

Below is a look at the complete Week 15 NFL schedule, TV coverage, predictions, and current Las Vegas odds, courtesy of Alex Donohue at Bet-NJ.com. Times are listed as ET.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Jets at Ravens (BAL -14.5) 8:20 p.m – FOX — NFLN

Sunday, Dec. 15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions (TB -4.5) 1 p.m. — FOX

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins (PHI -5) 1 p.m.— FOX

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (GB -4) 1 p.m. — FOX

New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals (NE -9) 1 p.m. — CBS

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (TEN -3) 1 p.m. — CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers (SEA -6) 1 p.m. — FOX

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (KC -9.5) 1 p.m. — CBS

Miami Dolphins at New York Giants (NYG -3) 1 p.m. — CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Oakland Raiders (OAK -6.5) 4:05 p.m. — CBS

Cleveland Browns at Arizona Cardinals (CLE -2.5) 4:05 p.m. — CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers (MIN -2.5) 4:05 p.m. — CBS

Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers (SF -10.5) 4:25 p.m. — FOX

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys (-1) 4:25 p.m. — FOX

Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers (PIT -2) 8:20 p.m. — NBC

Monday, Dec. 16

Indianapolis Colts at New Orleans Saints (NO -9) 8:15 p.m. — ESPN

Picks: Jets +14.5, Broncos +9.5, Arizona +2.5, Rams +1, and Pittsburgh -2.