NFL Week 14 odds, schedule, and updated playoff picture: Patriots vs Chiefs, 49ers vs Saints top weekend

Week 14 of the 2019 NFL schedule is going to be a good one! It is not often that every game on the schedule has a direct effect on the playoff standings this late in the year, however, this week, every single game is important to either one or both teams.
Cowboys or Bears?
Right off the bat is a huge Thursday night matchup, as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Chicago Bears. Both teams are 6-6 on the season and in desperate need of a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.
The Cowboys have yet to beat a team with an above .500 record on the season and it has put Jason Garrett under the microscope. Garrett has been rumored to be on the hot seat for weeks, but as for now, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has come out and said that he will not fire Garrett no matter what happens this season.
AFC title rematch
Every game is big this week. Baltimore vs Buffalo, San Francisco at New Orleans, and Seattle taking on the Rams are all must-see action. Even games that feature teams out of the running, like the Lions taking on Minnesota and Washington visiting Green Bay, are very big in terms of the NFC postseason standings.
The Lions and Redskins aren’t headed to the postseason, but they could spoil the party for their opponents.
The biggest game of the day in the AFC will take place in Foxborough when the New England Patriots host the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of last season’s AFC title game.
Both teams have struggled a bit as of late, but Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes know how to win games in December. This game has all the makings of an instant classic.
New England is tied for the No. 1 seed in the AFC if the season ended today, but Baltimore holds the home-field advantage due to the Ravens defeating the Patriots earlier this season.
Below is a look at the complete Week 14 schedule, TV coverage, predictions, latest playoff standings, and current Las Vegas odds courtesy of Alex Donohue at Bet-NJ.com.
Thursday, December 5
- Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears (DAL -3, 42.5) 8:20 p.m., FOX/NFLN
Sunday, December 8
- Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills (BAL -6) 1 p.m. — CBS
- Washington Redskins at Green Bay Packers (GB -13) 1 p.m. — FOX
- Denver Broncos at Houston Texans (HOU -9.5) 1 p.m. — CBS
- San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints (NO -2.5) 1 p.m. — FOX
- Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (CLE -8.5) 1 p.m. — CBS
- Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (ATL -2.5) 1 p.m. — FOX
- Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings (MIN -13.5) 1 p.m. — FOX
- Miami Dolphins at New York Jets (NYJ -5) 1 p.m. — CBS
- Indianapolis Colts at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (TB -3) 1 p.m. — CBS
- Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars (LAC -3) 4:05 p.m. — FOX
- Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots (NE -3) 4:25 p.m. — CBS
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Arizona Cardinals (PIT -3) 4:25 p.m. — CBS
- Tennessee Titans at Oakland Raiders (TEN -2) 4:25 p.m. — CBS
- Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams (SEA -1) 8:20 p.m. — NBC
Monday, December 9
- New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (PHI -9) 8:15 p.m. — ESPN
Picks: Cowboys -3, Bills +6, Saints -2.5, Lions +13.5, Patriots -3, Seattle -1