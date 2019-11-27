NFL Week 13 Schedule, Odds & Predictions: Thanksgiving Day, 49ers vs Ravens, Browns vs Steelers take center stage

The NFL Week 13 schedule gets started on Thanksgiving Day and will come to an end on Monday, Dec. 2.

What happens in between that time has the potential to result in some of the best regular-season games of the year!

49ers underdogs versus Ravens

Not many teams with a 10-1 record heading into a game are an underdog. This week, the San Francisco 49ers are. According to CBS Sports, the 49ers are listed as a 4.5 underdog against the Baltimore Ravens which makes them the first 10-1 team in 12 years to be an underdog this late in the season.

This game will be a great test to see just how good both teams are.

You have the No. 1 seed in the NFC in San Francisco heading across the country to face the Baltimore Ravens and the unstoppable Lamar Jackson. Something has to give.

While the Niners and Ravens may be the top game of the day, many are anticipating the rematch from two weeks ago when the Steelers host the Browns. With Miles Garrett’s “helmet-gate,” issue at the forefront of conversation, the world is waiting to see if and how the Steelers respond.

The scuffles should be held to a minimum as both teams are fighting for a postseason berth, however, this is Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh. The hate has been there for decades. Chippy play and hard-hitting is part of this rivalry. What happened two weeks ago will only intensify it.

The last thing either head coach wants is to lose the game because of a dumb penalty or an overreaction to something called on the field. The tension will certainly be running high at kickoff.

Schedule, odds, picks

With the two games mentioned above taking place on Sunday, don’t forget pigskin fans, all of the Week 13 action will begin with a Thanksgiving Day triple header!

You can feast with family and friends all while having an NFL trio of games to provide entertainment.

Below is a look at the complete Week 13 schedule, TV coverage, predictions, and current Vegas odds via Alex Donohue at Bet-NJ.com.

Picks – Lions +1, Bills +7, Steelers +1, Ravens -4.5, New England -3,5, Seattle -3

Lions vs Bears – FOX, 12:30 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Lions +102, Bears -116

Spread: Lions +1: +100, Bears -1: -120

O/U: Over 38.5 -115 Under 38.5 -105

Cowboys vs Bills – CBS, 4:30 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Cowboys -320, Bills +270

Spread: Cowboys -7: -110, Bills +7: -110

O/U: Over 44.5 -110 Under 44.5 -110

Falcons vs Saints – NBC, 8:20 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Falcons +250, Saints -300

Spread: Falcons +6.5: -105, Saints -6.5: -115

O/U: Over 49.5 -115 Under 49.5 -105

Steelers vs Browns — CBS, 1:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Steelers +102, Browns -116

Spread: Steelers +1: -110, Browns -1: -110

O/U: Over 40.5 -105 Under 40.5 -115

Giants vs Packers — FOX, 1:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Giants -250, Packers +300

Spread: Giants -7: -110, Packers +7: -110

O/U: Over 46.5 -110 Under 46.5 -110

Bengals vs Jets — CBS, 1:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Bengals +152, Jets -176

Spread: Bengals -3.5: -105, Jets +3.5: -115

O/U: Over 39.5 -110 Under 39.5 -110

Chiefs vs Raiders — CBS, 4:25 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Chiefs -490, Raiders +380

Spread: Chiefs -9.5: -115, Raiders +9.5: -105

O/U: Over 53.5 -110 Under 53.5 -110

Dolphins vs Eagles — FOX, 1:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Dolphins +350, Eagles -430

Spread: Dolphins +7.5: +100, Eagles -7.5: -120

O/U: Over 45.5 -110 Under 45.5 -110

Ravens vs 49ers — FOX, 1:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Ravens -215, 49ers +184

Spread: Ravens -4.5: -110, 49ers +4.5: -110

O/U: Not available yet

Jaguars vs Buccaneers — FOX, 1:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Jaguars -112, Buccaneers -102

Spread: Jaguars +1.5: -105, Buccaneers -1.5: -115

O/U: Over 48.5 -105 Under 48.5 -115

Colts vs Titans — CBS, 1:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Colts -160, Titans +138

Spread: Colts -3: -105, Titans +3: -115

O/U: Over 43 -110 Under 43 -110

Panthers vs Redskins — CBS, 1:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Panthers -460, Redskins +370

Spread: Panthers -9.5: -115, Redskins +9.5: -105

O/U: Over 40.5 -110 Under 40.5 -110

Cardinals vs Rams — CBS, 4:05 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Cardinals +168, Rams -196

Spread: Cardinals -3.5: -105, Rams +3.5: -115

O/U: Over 46.5 -110 Under 46.5 -110

Broncos vs Chargers — CBS, 4:25 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Broncos +104, Chargers -120

Spread: Broncos +1: -110, Chargers -1: -110

O/U: Over 38.5 -110 Under 38.5 -110

Texans vs Patriots — NBC 8:20 p.m. ET

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Moneyline: Texans +156, Patriots -180

Spread: Texans +3.5: -115, Patriots -3.5: -105

O/U: Over 44.5 -110 Under 44.5 -110

Seahawks vs Vikings — ESPN, 8:20 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Seahawks +-150, Vikings +130

Spread: Seahawks -3: -105, Vikings +3: -115

O/U: Over 48.5 -110 Under 48.5 -110