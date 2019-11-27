NFL Week 13 Schedule, Odds & Predictions: Thanksgiving Day, 49ers vs Ravens, Browns vs Steelers take center stage

The NFL Week 13 schedule gets started on Thanksgiving Day and will come to an end on Monday, Dec. 2.
What happens in between that time has the potential to result in some of the best regular-season games of the year!
49ers underdogs versus Ravens
Not many teams with a 10-1 record heading into a game are an underdog. This week, the San Francisco 49ers are. According to CBS Sports, the 49ers are listed as a 4.5 underdog against the Baltimore Ravens which makes them the first 10-1 team in 12 years to be an underdog this late in the season.
This game will be a great test to see just how good both teams are.
You have the No. 1 seed in the NFC in San Francisco heading across the country to face the Baltimore Ravens and the unstoppable Lamar Jackson. Something has to give.
While the Niners and Ravens may be the top game of the day, many are anticipating the rematch from two weeks ago when the Steelers host the Browns. With Miles Garrett’s “helmet-gate,” issue at the forefront of conversation, the world is waiting to see if and how the Steelers respond.
The scuffles should be held to a minimum as both teams are fighting for a postseason berth, however, this is Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh. The hate has been there for decades. Chippy play and hard-hitting is part of this rivalry. What happened two weeks ago will only intensify it.
The last thing either head coach wants is to lose the game because of a dumb penalty or an overreaction to something called on the field. The tension will certainly be running high at kickoff.
Schedule, odds, picks
With the two games mentioned above taking place on Sunday, don’t forget pigskin fans, all of the Week 13 action will begin with a Thanksgiving Day triple header!
You can feast with family and friends all while having an NFL trio of games to provide entertainment.
Below is a look at the complete Week 13 schedule, TV coverage, predictions, and current Vegas odds via Alex Donohue at Bet-NJ.com.
Picks – Lions +1, Bills +7, Steelers +1, Ravens -4.5, New England -3,5, Seattle -3
Lions vs Bears – FOX, 12:30 p.m. ET
- Moneyline: Lions +102, Bears -116
- Spread: Lions +1: +100, Bears -1: -120
- O/U: Over 38.5 -115 Under 38.5 -105
Cowboys vs Bills – CBS, 4:30 p.m. ET
- Moneyline: Cowboys -320, Bills +270
- Spread: Cowboys -7: -110, Bills +7: -110
- O/U: Over 44.5 -110 Under 44.5 -110
Falcons vs Saints – NBC, 8:20 p.m. ET
- Moneyline: Falcons +250, Saints -300
- Spread: Falcons +6.5: -105, Saints -6.5: -115
- O/U: Over 49.5 -115 Under 49.5 -105
Steelers vs Browns — CBS, 1:00 p.m. ET
- Moneyline: Steelers +102, Browns -116
- Spread: Steelers +1: -110, Browns -1: -110
- O/U: Over 40.5 -105 Under 40.5 -115
Giants vs Packers — FOX, 1:00 p.m. ET
- Moneyline: Giants -250, Packers +300
- Spread: Giants -7: -110, Packers +7: -110
- O/U: Over 46.5 -110 Under 46.5 -110
Bengals vs Jets — CBS, 1:00 p.m. ET
- Moneyline: Bengals +152, Jets -176
- Spread: Bengals -3.5: -105, Jets +3.5: -115
- O/U: Over 39.5 -110 Under 39.5 -110
Chiefs vs Raiders — CBS, 4:25 p.m. ET
- Moneyline: Chiefs -490, Raiders +380
- Spread: Chiefs -9.5: -115, Raiders +9.5: -105
- O/U: Over 53.5 -110 Under 53.5 -110
Dolphins vs Eagles — FOX, 1:00 p.m. ET
- Moneyline: Dolphins +350, Eagles -430
- Spread: Dolphins +7.5: +100, Eagles -7.5: -120
- O/U: Over 45.5 -110 Under 45.5 -110
Ravens vs 49ers — FOX, 1:00 p.m. ET
- Moneyline: Ravens -215, 49ers +184
- Spread: Ravens -4.5: -110, 49ers +4.5: -110
- O/U: Not available yet
Jaguars vs Buccaneers — FOX, 1:00 p.m. ET
- Moneyline: Jaguars -112, Buccaneers -102
- Spread: Jaguars +1.5: -105, Buccaneers -1.5: -115
- O/U: Over 48.5 -105 Under 48.5 -115
Colts vs Titans — CBS, 1:00 p.m. ET
- Moneyline: Colts -160, Titans +138
- Spread: Colts -3: -105, Titans +3: -115
- O/U: Over 43 -110 Under 43 -110
Panthers vs Redskins — CBS, 1:00 p.m. ET
- Moneyline: Panthers -460, Redskins +370
- Spread: Panthers -9.5: -115, Redskins +9.5: -105
- O/U: Over 40.5 -110 Under 40.5 -110
Cardinals vs Rams — CBS, 4:05 p.m. ET
- Moneyline: Cardinals +168, Rams -196
- Spread: Cardinals -3.5: -105, Rams +3.5: -115
- O/U: Over 46.5 -110 Under 46.5 -110
Broncos vs Chargers — CBS, 4:25 p.m. ET
- Moneyline: Broncos +104, Chargers -120
- Spread: Broncos +1: -110, Chargers -1: -110
- O/U: Over 38.5 -110 Under 38.5 -110
Texans vs Patriots — NBC 8:20 p.m. ET
- Moneyline: Texans +156, Patriots -180
- Spread: Texans +3.5: -115, Patriots -3.5: -105
- O/U: Over 44.5 -110 Under 44.5 -110
Seahawks vs Vikings — ESPN, 8:20 p.m. ET
- Moneyline: Seahawks +-150, Vikings +130
- Spread: Seahawks -3: -105, Vikings +3: -115
- O/U: Over 48.5 -110 Under 48.5 -110