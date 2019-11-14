NFL Week 11 Schedule, Odds, TV start times & picks – Patriots vs Eagles, Ravens vs Texans highlight weekend

Week 11 of the 2019 schedule gets underway this evening when the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns in a huge AFC North battle.

Just three weeks ago the Steelers looked like they were already preparing for the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft and trying to figure out how this season turned out to be so bad. Now, on the heels of a four-game winning streak, Pittsburgh can close the gap to one game behind the Baltimore Ravens for first place in the AFC North.

Pats, Eagles rematch

One game that stands out on the schedule is the New England Patriots taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl 52.

It may have just been two seasons ago, but both of these teams will look quite different when they face each other this time around. The Patriots (8-1) head into this contest following their first loss of the season, while the Eagles (5-4) are tied with the Dallas Cowboys for first place in the NFC East.

The big game in the AFC will feature the surging Baltimore Ravens taking on the Houston Texans. Both quarterbacks for each squad, Houston’s Deshaun Watson and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson have been playing at a high level.

Don’t be surprised if one or both of these two division-leading teams end up in the AFC title game.

Schedule, odds, picks & TV info

With just two weeks until Thanksgiving, every game has more meaning.

Where does the time go? With Week 11 on the horizon, by the time the Thanksgiving Day games are complete, some teams may be out of the postseason picture and already looking forward to 2020.

To say the Lions, Browns, Bears, Chargers and several others floating a game or two under .500 need to win now is an understatement. If they don’t, the entire month of December may be just playing to decide the first half of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Below is a look at the schedule, TV start times, predictions, and Vegas odds for each game. This week’s odds are courtesy of Alex Donohue at Bet-NJ.com.

Last week my picks finished 3-2 ATS. That makes three consecutive winning weeks. Let’s do it again!

Picks — Steelers -2.5, Ravens -4.5, Lions +3.5, Redskins -1, Patriots -3.5, Chargers +4

Browns vs Steelers – FOX – 8:15 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Browns -144, Steelers +126

Spread: Browns +2.5: -115, Steelers -2.5: -105

O/U: Over 40.5 -105 Under 40.5 -115

Panthers vs Falcons – FOX — 1 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Panthers -245, Falcons +210

Spread: Panthers -6.5: +100, Falcons +6.5: -120

O/U: Over 50.5 -110 Under 50.5 -110

Dolphins vs Bills – CBS – 1:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Dolphins +205, Bills -240

Spread: Dolphins +6.5: -130, Bills -6.5: +110

O/U: Over 39 -110 Under 39 -110

Vikings vs Broncos – CBS – 1:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Vikings -490, Broncos +380

Spread: Vikings -9.5: -115, Broncos +9.5: -105

O/U: Over 38.5 -110 Under 38.5 -110

Ravens vs Texans – CBS – 1:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Ravens -198, Texans +170

Spread: Ravens -4.5: +100, Texans +4.5: -125

O/U: Over 50 -105 Under 50 -115

Colts vs Jaguars – CBS – 1:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Colts -154, Jaguars +134

Spread: Colts -3: -110, Jaguars +3: -110

O/U: Over 44 -110 Under 44 -110

Buccaneers vs Saints – FOX – 1:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Buccaneers +230, Saints -270

Spread: Buccaneers +5: +105, Saints -5: -125

O/U: Over 52 +105 Under 52 -125

Redskins vs Jets – FOX – 1:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Redskins -128, Jets +112

Spread: Redskins -1: -125, Jets +1: +105

O/U: Over 45.5 -110 Under 45.5 -110

49ers vs Cardinals – FOX – 4:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline: 49ers -700, Cardinals +530

Spread: 49ers -13.5: -110, Cardinals +13.5: -110

O/U: Over 37.5 -120 Under 37.5 +100

Raiders vs Bengals – CBS – 4:25 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Raiders -500, Bengals +400

Spread: Raiders -10.5: -110, Bengals +10.5: -110

O/U: Over 48.5 -120 Under 48.5 +100

Eagles vs Patriots – CBS – 4:25 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Eagles +148, Patriots -170

Spread: Eagles +3.5: -115, Patriots -3.5: -105

O/U: Over 44.5 -110 Under 44.5 -110

Rams vs Bears – NBC – 8:20 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Rams -280, Bears +240

Spread: Rams -6.5: -110, Bears +6.5: -110

O/U: Over 40-110 Under 40 -110

Chargers vs Chiefs — Monday Night, ESPN — 8:20 p.m. ET