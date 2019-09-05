NFL Week 1 Schedule 2019: Which games are on TV this week? Odds, start times & predictions

The NFL is back! The 2019 NFL season officially kicks off Thursday evening when the Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears in an NFC North matchup.

Week 1 marquee matchups

When you only play 16 games per season, every game counts. Sure, that sounds cliché, but it is the truth. Right out of the gate several huge matchups are scheduled to take place in Week 1 starting with the Packers vs. Bears.

The first game of the year is usually saved for the defending Super Bowl champions to enjoy the single-game spotlight. This year that is not the case.

In honor of the NFL turning 100, schedule makers reserved the Thursday night opener for Chicago and Green Bay – the two oldest franchises in pro football.

While the opener between the Packers and Bears will have a bit of a playoff feel to it in many ways, both of these teams will be desperate to earn the win. Everyone wants to win their opening game, but you really put your all into it when you open against a division rival!

Other must-see Week 1 action includes the Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings, the New York Giants taking on the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers facing the defending champion New England Patriots on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

What better way to follow up a Sunday night game between two powerhouses than with a Monday night doubleheader?

ESPN has a twin-bill scheduled for Monday, September 9. Game 1 will feature the Houston Texans taking on the New Orleans Saints at 7 p.m. ET.

The nightcap will be a clash of AFC West teams when the Denver Broncos clash with the Oakland Raiders. Kick-off is scheduled for just after 10 p.m. ET.

Schedule, odds, TV channels and predictions

Here we go! The official chase for the Vince Lombardi Trophy begins tonight, and the hundreds of questions fans have for the upcoming season will soon be known.

Will the Patriots repeat? Can a longshot team surprise everyone in 2019? Will Patrick Mahomes be better or worse than last season?

The list is endless.

Below is a look at the complete Week 1 schedule, along with the current Las Vegas odds, best bet selections, and TV information.

Thursday, Sept. 5

8:20 p.m. Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (-3, 46) – NBC

Sunday, Sept. 8

1 p.m. Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings (-4, 48) – FOX

1 p.m. Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles (-9, 45.5) – FOX

1 p.m. Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (-3, 41.5) – CBS

1 p.m. Baltimore Ravens (-7, 37) at Miami Dolphins – CBS

1 p.m. Kansas City Chiefs (-4, 52) at Jacksonville Jaguars – CBS

1 p.m. Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns (-5.5, 45) – CBS

1 p.m. Los Angeles Rams (-3, 50) at Carolina Panthers – FOX

4:05 p.m. Cincinnati Bengals at Seattle Seahawks (-9.5, 44) – CBS

4:05 p.m. Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5, 44) – CBS

4:25 p.m. San Francisco (-1, 51) at Tampa Bay – FOX

4:25 p.m. Detroit Lions (-2.5, 46) at Arizona Cardinals – FOX

4:25 p.m. New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-7, 45.5) – FOX

8:20 p.m. Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots (-5.5) – NBC

Monday, Sept. 9

7:10 p.m. Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints (-7, 53) – ESPN

10:20 p.m. Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders (-1, 43) – ESPN

Picks — NY Jets -3, LA Chargers -6.5, Miami Dolphins +7, Detroit Lions -2.5