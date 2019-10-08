NFL trade rumors: Will Cleveland Browns trade Odell Beckham Jr?

NFL trade rumors suddenly suggest the Cleveland Browns could or should trade Odell Beckham Jr. It’s a startling piece of news, but it is probably a bit less surprising than it would have seemed back in Week 1.

When the NFL season got started, the Browns had become a darling of analysts and football fans around the country. It seemed like the team was ready to really make a run at an AFC North title. But maybe not?

After an embarrassing Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Browns have a 2-3 record and sit a game back of the Baltimore Ravens in the division. That’s not an insurmountable lead that the Ravens have, especially since the teams need to face off again this season. The Browns also hold the tiebreaker after a 40-25 Week 4 win.

What happened on Monday night is what has led to a lot of doubt in and about Cleveland. Quarterback Baker Mayfield completed just 8-of-22 passes for 100 yards and no touchdowns.

He also threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball away once. It was an ugly outing where Beckham finished with just two catches for 27 yards.

NFL trade rumors: Odell Beckham to Philadelphia Eagles?

The image and Instagram story above states that the Browns are listening to trade offers. Teams that have expressed interest reportedly include the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, and San Francisco 49ers.

The Eagles and 49ers could sure use a boost, but so could the Patriots after losing Antonio Brown.

Earlier in the day, sports analyst Colin Cowherd was also making waves by stating that the Browns needed to consider trading Beckham for three reasons.

Speaking on The Herd, the three reasons he gave are that the Browns are struggling to find an identity, that there are too many mouths to feed, and that the offensive line isn’t good enough to compete.

Monday Herd. Let’s not sugarcoat it, Baker Mayfield was atrocious. https://t.co/bCnBzD7UmW — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) October 8, 2019

There are a lot of questions about Odell Beckham Jr., Baker Mayfield, and the Cleveland Browns, as the team heads into almost must-win territory against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6.

They then get a bye week before having to face the New England Patriots in Week 8. It’s possible the team could be 2-5 very soon.

In five games with the Browns, Beckham has 23 catches for 335 yards and a touchdown. They aren’t bad numbers but take into account that he got 89 yards on one play.

Taking away that great touchdown catch, Beckham has just 22 receptions for 246 yards outside of that play. That’s not impressive at all.

Maybe it is time for the team to reconsider its current course. But maybe it could also be time to fine-tune the offense and try to make the best possible run at a divisional title this year.

Browns fans deserve it. Even if there are a lot of bumps in the road. But stay tuned fans, because NFL rumors about an Odell Beckham Jr. trade may only increase in volume over the coming days.