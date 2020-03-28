NFL teams showing interest in XFL star Cam Phillips

With the XFL 2020 season canceled, it brought an end to the dominance the Houston Roughnecks were showing in the league.

It was no surprise that once the season was over with, NFL teams were interested in talking to the XFL team’s star quarterback, P.J. Walker. He quickly joined an NFL squad.

It appears that his favorite receiver may be the next one to go to the league, as Cam Phillips has at least a few NFL teams interested in him joining a roster.

Two NFL teams interested in Cam Phillips

The Houston Roughnecks were 5-0 until the season was cut short. They were the best in the league in terms of touchdowns scored, and much of that was thanks to P.J. Walker, the leader in passing yards with 1,338. Thanks to that, Walker signed with the Carolina Panthers as a potential backup to Teddy Bridgewater.

Houston’s Cam Phillips was the league’s leading receiver, tallying 455 receiving yards. That was over 100 yards better than the second-best receiver, Dan Williams.

Phillips, a 6-foot, 201-pound receiver out of Virginia Tech, also had nine touchdowns. In two of the Roughnecks’ games this season, he caught three touchdowns. One of those games, his team’s 34-27 win over Tampa Bay, saw him rack up nearly 200 yards receiving, per XFL stats.

Aaron Wilson — who covers the Texans for the Houston Chronicle — reported that two teams are interested in Phillips. Those teams are the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals.

As of right now, the Bengals (2-14) have the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Dolphins, who finished 5-11 last season, are the No. 5 overall pick.

Should the Bengals keep that top pick, they could select a quarterback for the future. Right now, the NFL.com mock draft has LSU’s Joe Burrow as their top pick, with Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa second.

The Dolphins, who NFL.com has fourth overall due to a projected trade with the Giants, could potentially select Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.

Both teams may pick up a young quarterback to try to move toward more success in the future. Pairing him up with the top receiving star from the XFL might not be the worst idea.

Other XFL stars headed to NFL

P.J. Walker is one of the biggest names from the XFL to head to the NFL. Another is St. Louis BattleHawks quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, who signed with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, per ESPN.

The Throwin' Samoan will forever be a BattleHawk. The Chiefs just signed an absolute STUD! Best of luck in your next chapter, @JTaamu10! 🤙 pic.twitter.com/CWigOTcETa — St. Louis BattleHawks (@XFLBattleHawks) March 23, 2020

In addition, the Pittsburgh Steelers loaded up on several XFL players to potentially use for their roster next season.

The team signed offensive tackle Jarron Jones, and two defensive players with Tyree Kinnel and Cavon Walker. Also, Sports Illustrated reported that the Steelers signed long snapper Christian Kuntz, making four players they added after the XFL canceled its season.

Based on the signings, it’s clear the NFL is seeing that there are talented players it may have missed out on that are capable of filling roster needs. Don’t be surprised if Phillips is the next to join an NFL squad.