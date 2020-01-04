NFL responds to rumors of punishing New England Patriots soon

The NFL is set to punish the New England Patriots again. At least that is what was reported by ESPN on Saturday morning.

The site stated that league sources had relayed information to Adam Schefter. This was in regard to the game-day video violations that occurred when the team admitted that “their production crew inappropriately filmed the field and sideline during a Dec. 8 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.”

ESPN reported that “The discipline from the league is likely to come in the next two weeks, but not all security reports are back to the NFL yet.”

Now, the NFL has issued an official statement on the early report, which has been shared by Schefter on his Twitter account.

Statement from NFL to update investigation on Patriots: “The investigation is ongoing and there has been no discussion of any potential discipline. Any suggestion of potential discipline or a timeline on an announcement is pure speculation.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2020

This new information from the NFL seems to refute the fact that a timeline is already in place. It also suggests that the league hasn’t really decided on whether or not to punish the Patriots for these latest infractions.

At this time, it should still be considered an evolving story, especially since the NFL likely doesn’t want to distract from the ongoing playoffs. Making an announcement about punishments that may or may not be coming to the Patriots could serve as a huge distraction to fans around the country.

The big question in the whole situation is whether or not the league feels that the Patriots were trying to gain an advantage from doing this filming of an opponent that they would later play.

Did any of the coaches see the footage ahead of time? Did any Patriots players get an advantage on the field because of it? Or was the end result simply that the Patriots and their production team didn’t follow proper protocols when putting the footage together?

On Saturday morning. it seemed like the league was ready to close this investigation and that the postseason could continue without interruption. Now, though, it seems like things could get dragged out even longer, no matter what happens between the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans on Wild Card Weekend.

It’s possible that the sources that spoke with Schefter were also telling the truth, but that the NFL simply wasn’t ready to make an announcement. Maybe they need a few more pieces of information before making that final decision.

We all know that the situation isn’t going away, but maybe the NFL should have wrapped up the investigation already. It’s definitely turning into a huge distraction.