NFL Preseason Schedule Week 2: Which games are on TV tonight? Odds, start times for every game

Week 2 of the 2019 NFL preseason schedule will get underway this evening with five games on the schedule. Unlike Week 1, NFL fans will be able to watch live pigskin action five consecutive days this week starting tonight (Thursday) and concluding with Monday Night Football on Monday, August 19.

Expect more starters

With most of the league’s top players seeing little to no action in Week 1, fans can expect that to change this weekend. Teams like the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, New York Giants and many others sat 80-percent of the penciled-in starters, with the other 20-percent playing less than one-quarter of action.

Traditionally in Week 2 more starters hit the field for a quarter or less, however, it is week three when most starters play a good chunk of the game.

Home domination

Week 1 was rough for the road teams. All 32 teams were in action last weekend for a total of 16 games. In those 16 games, the home team won 12 of them.

Las Vegas oddsmakers are expecting better performances by most teams this weekend and it shows in the early point spreads. Eleven games feature a point spread of a field goal or less. It just goes to show that there really is no place like home, even in the preseason.

NFL fans will have NFL to watch every night from tonight until Monday, with several great matchups being front and center, including a Saturday triple-header that will feature the Browns vs Colts, Chiefs vs. Steelers and Cowboys at Rams. Week 2 also will welcome the return of Monday Night Football when the 49ers face the Broncos in Denver.

Here is your Week 2 schedule, along with the current Las Vegas odds, start times and TV lineup.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Philadelphia Eagles (+3) at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 p.m.

New York Jets (+1.5) at Atlanta Falcons, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals (+4) at Washington Redskins. 7:30 p.m.

Green Bay Packers (+5) at Baltimore Ravens, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland Raiders (+4) at Arizona Cardinals, 8 p.m. — ESPN

Friday, Aug. 16

Buffalo Bills (+3) at Carolina Panthers, 7 p.m.

Chicago Bears (+2.5) at New York Giants, 7:30 p.m. — NFL Network

Miami Dolphins (+3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Cleveland Browns (+2) at Indianapolis Colts, 4 p.m. — NFL Network

New England Patriots (-3) at Tennessee Titans, 7 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs (PK) at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:30 p.m.– NFL Network

Detroit Lions (+4) at Houston Texans, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys (-2) at Los Angeles Rams, 10 p.m. — NFL Network

Sunday, Aug. 18

New Orleans Saints (+3) at Los Angeles Chargers, 4 p.m. — CBS

Seattle Seahawks (+4) at Minnesota Vikings, 8 p.m. – FOX

Monday, Aug. 19