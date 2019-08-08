NFL Preseason Schedule 2019: Which NFL games are on TV? Odds, start times for Week 1

With the 2019 NFL Hall of Fame game in the rearview mirror, Week 1 of the NFL preseason schedule will get underway tonight with 11 games on the schedule.

Yes, these games mean nothing in terms of the standings, however, fans don’t mind. All that matters is that the NFL is back!

Matchups big for rookies, veterans looking for a job

While the NFL preseason schedule doesn’t have the hype of the regular season, these four exhibition games mean everything to late-round draft choices and unsigned free-agents trying to stay in the league.

Thursday night will feature some great matchups, including the New York Jets vs. New York Giants, New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks. Those matchups alone will have NFL fans glued to their televisions.

A lot of firsts will take place this weekend. Giants fans will likely see quarterback Daniel Jones for the first time, while the Jets will debut new head coach Adam Gase and their most significant offseason pickup in running back Le’Veon Bell. Well, that is if Bell even suits up.

TV schedule, odds

Yes, there will be a lot of firsts this week as the NFL preseason officially gets underway. There will also be a lot of wagering taking place in casinos from coast to coast as well.

The games may not mean a thing to teams in terms of wins or losses; however, folks who love to bet on the NFL will be lining up to do so. It may be hard to believe that sports fans would wager on a game that is meaningless but every year sportsbooks take in millions of dollars in wagers on preseason football.

Some top players who gamble for a living insist that these games are easier to pick than the regular season. With many starters playing very little time, one key to wagering is to look at the backups. Players who need to make the team, or already have NFL experience usually do well in the preseason – especially if they are facing a defense full of second and third-string players.

The old theory is “someone has to win,” even in the preseason, and fans don’t mind wagering a few dollars on guessing who will!

Four games will air nationally on the NFL Network in Week 1. Thursday will see the battle of New York between the Jets and Giants at 7 p.m. ET followed by the Chargers taking on the Cardinals at 10 p.m. ET.

Friday evening the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers. The final game will come Saturday in primetime when the Cowboys square off against the 49ers at 9 p.m. ET.

Here is a look at the Week 1 NFL preseason schedule, along with the latest Las Vegas odds and start times.

Jets (-2) at Giants — 7 p.m., (NFL Network)

Colts (-2) at Bills — 7 p.m.

Jaguars at Ravens (-4) — 7:30 p.m.

Titans at Eagles (-3) — 7:30 p.m.

Falcons at Dolphins (-3.5) — 7:30 p.m.

Patriots (-1) at Lions — 7:30 p.m.

Redskins at Browns (-1) — 7:30 p.m.

Texans at Packers (-3) — 8 p.m.

Panthers at Bears (-3) — 8 p.m

Broncos (-2.5) at Seahawks — 10 p.m.

Chargers at Cardinals (-2) — 10 p.m., (NFL Network)

Friday, Aug. 9

Buccaneers at Steelers (-2.5) — 7:30 p.m., (NFL Network)

Vikings at Saints (-3) — 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

