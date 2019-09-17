NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Super Bowl odds update after Roethlisberger, Brees injuries

Week 3 of the 2019 NFL season came to a close Monday evening with the Cleveland Brows downing the NY Jets by the final score of 23-3.

In fairness to the Jets, they did look like a fish out of water without Sam Darnold at quarterback. Former Broncos QB Trevor Siemian took the helm for New York and unfortunately, he had to leave the game following an ankle injury. It is looking like another long year for Jets fans.

Dallas still under the radar?

While we are all in awe of the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs, it may be the Dallas Cowboys who are the last team standing next February.

Dallas once again rolled to victory in Week 2 as they defeated the Washington Redskins 31-21. For not even working out in training camp, running back Ezekiel Elliott looks just fine. Elliott had his workload increased in Week 2, and the flamboyant back put up monster numbers. Zeke carried the ball 23 times for 111 yards and ran for a touchdown.

Right alongside Big D, the Ravens, Niners, Packers, and Seahawks have looked pretty tough through two weeks of action as well.

Power rankings, Updated Super Bowl odds

The old saying about the first month of NFL football never changers – and for good reason. You can’t win an NFL postseason spot in September, but you sure can lose one!

With only 16 games played each season, getting off to a good start is imperative! Nine teams will be in must-win mode in Week 3. A must-win already? Yes. are 0-2 and staring 0-3 right in the face.

History shows that the odds of making the postseason after you start 0-3 is less than 30-percent. Even worse, an 0-4 start cuts you down to under 9-percent.

The odds to win the 2020 Super Bowl also changed quite a bit after two of the best QB’s suffered major injuries this week.

Saints, Steelers Super Bowl odds take a major hit after key injuries! Pitt falls from 22/1 to 60/1 — Saints 12/1 just a week ago are now 30/1 pic.twitter.com/vZSHM1TqSj — Sports Odds Daily (@Sportsoddsdaily) September 17, 2019

Pittsburgh lost QB Ben Roethlisberger for the season after an elbow injury, and it is being reported that New Orleans will be without Drew Brees for at least 6 weeks if not more after injuring his throwing hand. The Saints Super Bowl odds fell to 30/1 after being near the top favorites before Sunday’s game. If Brees misses more than 6 games, the odds will plummet even further.

Here is a look at the latest NFL Power Rankings and each team’s Super Bowl odds heading into Week 3.