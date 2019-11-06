NFL Power Rankings Week 10: Ravens, Niners surge in rankings, latest Super Bowl odds

We are officially past the halfway point of the 2019 NFL season and already the crème has risen to the top. As of Nov. 6, the top 10 teams in the league are clearly starting to separate themselves from the pack, and all of them look like they have a case to make it to the 2020 Super Bowl.

Patriots all-time low?

When you are consistently No. 1 in the NFL power rankings, hitting No. 3 can feel like a huge drop. That is where the Patriots landed this week after their loss to the surging Baltimore Ravens.

They still deserve to be ahead of Baltimore, but the Ravens, who have jumped up five spots, are now right behind New England at No. 4.

If they stay healthy, Baltimore is going to give every AFC team fits in the postseason.

San Francisco a quiet 8-0?

Call it East Coast bias? With all the NFL talk surrounding the Patriots, Saints and Ravens, which is much deserved, by the way, are the 8-0 San Francisco 49ers getting overlooked?

The Niners can’t help who they face, but it is safe to say that record-wise, they haven’t faced too many good teams. That will change in the second half of the season.

San Francisco has a three-game stretch in which they will face Green Bay, Baltimore, and New Orleans. That is going to be a tough road.

If the NFC championship is going to run through the City by the Bay, the Niners will most likely have to win 2 of those 3 games.

Here is a look at my Week 10 NFL power rankings, along with the latest Super Bowl odds.

NFL Power Rankings