NFL Playoffs schedule 2020: Who do the Houston Texans play next week following comeback win over Buffalo?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans got the 2020 NFL playoff schedule underway on Saturday and what started out as a slow-moving game turned out to have a thrilling finish.

Deja vu all over again for the Texans?

For the second year in a row, the Houston Texans were hosting a playoff game. Unfortunately for Houston, for the second straight year, they were held scoreless in the first half of play.

On a much more positive note for Texans fans, this year’s game ended up in a thrilling victory instead of an ugly defeat.

Houston QB Deshaun Watson threw for a touchdown and ran for a score during regulation to help the Texans comeback from a 16-0 deficit and take a 19-16 lead late in the game.

The Bills’ Steven Hauschka kicked a 47-yard field goal tied it with five seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

Both teams had a chance to win in the extra frame but penalties and miscues stopped both teams from having positive drives.

Finally, Texans QB Deshaun Watson led his team down the field to help set up the game-winning field goal with just over three minutes left in the first overtime.

The victory gives the Texans their first playoff win since 2016. As for the Bills, their postseason losing streak is now at six games, with their most recent playoff win coming in 1995.

Saturday’s wild-card overtime game was the first since Tim Tebow led the Denver Broncos over the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-23 in the 2011 season.

Who’s next?

Now that the Texans have moved on to round two, who will they face?

If the New England Patriots beat Tennessee, Houston will travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens. Baltimore is arguably the hottest team in the NFL this season. Behind QB Lamar Jackson, the Ravens compiled the best record in the entire NFL at 14-2.

If the Titans defeat the Patriots, then Houston will take on the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee will face Baltimore.