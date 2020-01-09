NFL Playoffs Schedule 2020: Divisional round odds, kickoff times and picks – Seahawks, Vikings try to make history

The 2020 NFL playoffs schedule will feature the divisional round this weekend as the final eight teams battle it out with a berth to the AFC and NFC conference championships on the line.

No place like home?

Last weekend, the road teams dominated the Wild Card round. In fact, if the Buffalo Bills didn’t blow a 16-0 lead, all four road teams would have claimed victory.

Will the road domination continue this weekend? History says no, but don’t be too sure. The Vikings, Seahawks, and Titans are playing with house money – and that’s when teams can be their most dangerous.

Every team that won last weekend played well, especially the Minnesota Vikings.

Kirk Cousins in the #Vikings locker room after the win… "YOU LIKE THAT?!?" (via @AndyMacSports)pic.twitter.com/m0BWXUSrYU — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 5, 2020

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins showed that he could shine under the bright lights in a big game, and he deserves tons of credit.

And let’s be honest, of all the road teams playing in the Wild Card round, not many people outside of the Twin Cities believed the Vikings would beat the Saints.

Now can they beat the No. 1 seed? It will be tough, but the Vikings have a lot of bite — especially on defense.

Another team with some serious swagger is the Seattle Seahawks. The positive is they keep winning. The only negative is the lack of offense that hits them from time to time.

The Seahawks beat the Eagles on the road, but it was against a backup QB. Now, they will face Aaron Rodgers on Lambeau Field. That doesn’t sound like a good combination for a team that struggled against backup QB Josh McCown last week.

Like the Vikings, Seattle will have their work cut out for them. The Seahawks may prefer to play this game in Green Bay as they boast an incredible 7-1 mark away from home.

If the Vikings and Seahawks both win their divisional round games, it will be the first time in NFL history that the No. 5 and No. 6 seeds would meet up with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

Odds, schedule picks

Last week was a disaster in the picks department.

Houston won. However, the Patriots fell short, the Saints missed a field goal — thus ruining the OVER play against the Vikings, and Carson Wentz getting knocked out in the first quarter put the Eagles in desperation mode the entire game.

Nevertheless, it’s a new week, so it is time to bounce back.

Here is a look at the divisional round schedule, odds, kickoff times, and predictions.

Saturday, Jan. 11

No. 6 Vikings at No. 1 49ers (-7) 4:35 p.m. ET (NBC)

No. 6 Titans at No. 1 Ravens (-9.5) 8:15 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 12

No. 4 Texans at No. 2 Chiefs (-9) 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

No. 5 Seahawks at No. 2 Packers (-4) 6:40 p.m. ET (FOX)

Picks – Vikings +7, Titans +9.5, Chiefs -9, Packers -4